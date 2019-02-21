Out and About in Petaluma

‘PHS STUDENT SPECTACULAR’

Petaluma High School’s Music Department presents a lavish, tune-filled fundraiser this weekend at the Hotel Petaluma. There will be food, drinks, a silent auction, and plenty of music by PHS students. Friday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 students.

ARTS CENTER WORKSHOP AT ANNADEL PARK

The Petaluma Arts Center, as part of its current exhibit celebrating America’s national parks, is sponsoring a daylong hike and workshop with Sonoma County poet laureate Maya Kohlsa, on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Beginning at the PAC (230 Lakeville St.), attendees will carpool to Annadel State Park (Old Bennett Valley Bridge Rd.), where they will take a private tour of fire-damaged portions of the park. Kohlsa will lead the tour, and oversee a time of journal writing, reflection and presentation of writings. Cost is $25 general, $22 for PAC members. Space is limited, and advance reservations are required. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

‘WINTER’S GRACES’ WITH AUTHOR SUSAN STEWART

Petaluma author Susan Stewart will be giving a talk on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. at the Petaluma Public Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Hosted by Village Network of Petaluma, the talk will include snippets from Stewart’s book “Winter’s Graces: The Surprising Gifts of Later Life.” This is a free event. Information can be found at VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

SQUARE DANCING

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

BLACK HISTORY PROGRAM

Petaluma’s 41st annual Black History program, held Saturday, Feb. 23 at New Life Christian Fellowship (1310 Clegg St.), will feature a number of black writers, storytellers, teachers and more, describing their own families’ paths from the rural, post-slavery south to the north. Passages from Isabel Wilkerson’s Pulitzer winner, “Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration,” will be read. The event begins at 5:30 p.m., and is free.

SENIOR CHRONIC PAIN SUPPORT GROUP

A new bi-weekly support group for aging adults with chronic pain has started in Petaluma, on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive. Facilitated by Susan Kay Gilbert, the meetings are designed to offer compassion, group support and realistic solutions to pain. 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. A donation of $5 is requested. Meetings are fragrance free.

GOSPEL HOUR

Another annual event marking Black History Month, Petaluma’s popular Gospel Hour takes place this year on Sunday, Feb. 24, 4 p.m., at Petaluma Christian Church, 1160 Schuman Lane. A number of choirs will be participating. This is a free event.

WEEKLY DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. Meetings are from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. The next meeting is Thursday, Feb. 21. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.