West Side Stories: A jailhouse prayer is answered (sort of)

Hello.

[He makes a sharp clicking sound, something like a camera]

Momentarily blinded by the light. Profiled!

[He makes another sound]

My fingers, one at a time, first on the inkpad, then on the paper. I was led, beltless, shoeless, pockets emptied, into a tiny holding cell. All there was was a bench bolted to the floor. One side was made of glass, right across the way. I could see them processing my arrest. The woman who accused me is having her way, gesturing with the police, sealing my fate.

They were transfixed.

Why are they only getting her side of the story?

Okay, let me go back.

I was 27 at the time and I was having some fun in the sun, with a little weed, on the Berkeley campus. I realized I was running late, dashed home, skipped shaving, jumped into the shower, threw on my jeans and white shirt, and showed up at the café on College Avenue, where I wait tables.

Now, I’m wondering, “What’s they’re problem?” with this couple, I’m taking their order. They’re looking at me funny. I go to the kitchen to bring their pizza order in, and they chase after me. They intercept me, and the woman goes, “We know you did it! He saw you riding away!”

I looked to her side. He’s a short guy, bald, shiny face. This woman had a crazed look in her eye.

I said, “I don’t know what you’re talking about, but I gotta take care of these orders.”

I rushed off to the kitchen.

Minutes later, my manager brings me to a table where there are two police officers sitting. One of them asked, “Is there anything you want to tell us?”

I said, “Yes. Tonight our special is eggplant pizza, with minestrone soup or a side of salad.”

He said, “You have the right to remain silent …”

After my rights, he said, “Once again, is there anything you want to tell us about the $20,000 motorcycle that you’ve been identified as having stolen earlier today?”

“All I want to say is, I didn’t do it.”

The two police escorted me to the back of the restaurant. We pass my waitress friends who are, at this point, gasping and crying at the spectacle. They take me out the back door, they cuff my hands and they put me in the patrol car. After the mug shots, the guard says, “Okay buddy. We’re going to take you down.”

I go, “I don’t even know how to drive a motorcycle.”

He goes, “Oh yeah? How’d you do it?” Then he says, “Make your call. We’ll go down to the cell.”

I did. I called my friend Steve. He knows me.

The guard takes me to the barred cell, opens the gate and says, “Oh, by the way, it’s Friday night. No judges till Monday. Plan to spend the weekend here.” He clanks shut my slimy, dark cell. There was water on the floor, in this concrete cell and a toilet in full view. I got woozy. There were three other detainees in the cell. The biggest of the bunch comes over and he says, “What’d you do?”