THURSDAY

ERICA SUNSHINE LEE

Dubbed “the hardest working woman in country music,” Nashville’s own Erica Sunshine Lee blends the compulsive power of rock with the lyrical insights of folk music, adding a dash of laidback, party-in-paradise fun. In the wake of her latest album, “Buried Treasure” – its songs of alcohol, sunsets and piracy having led to descriptions of Lee as “the female Jimmy Buffet” – the effervescent performer comes to Rosen’s 256 North this weekend. 7:30 p.m. No cover. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 256North.com.

FRIDAY

PRIDE AND JOY

Everyone knows them. Everyone loves them. They are big, loud, loads of fun, and are widely acclaimed as one of the Bay Area’s most rambunctious and crowd-pleasing party bands of all time. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $18 in advance. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

BROADWAY BASH

Cinnabar’s splashy salute to the music of Broadway takes place with a cast of actual Broadway professionals, a few veterans from the Sonoma County theater scene, and future stars from the company’s acclaimed youth theater program. Hit tunes from musicals old and new will be part of the show, and plenty of food, drink and raffle fun precedes it. Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, on the SRJC campus in Petaluma, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. 6 p.m. preshow nibbles and drinks, 7 p.m. show-time. Tickets $75. CinnabarTheater.org/broadway-bash.

LIT NIGHT: TERRY GAMBLE

Copperfield’s The Lit Night series continues with author Terry Gamble (“The Water Dancers”) reading from and discussing her latest work, “The Eulogist.” Set in pre-Civil War Ohio, the sprawlingly epic novel is a lyrical immersion into the immigrant experience, the costs of slavery and the prices paid by an Irish American family desperate to make a difference in an indifferent world. 7 p.m. Copperfields, 140 Kentucky St. Copperfieldsbooks.com.

REDWOOD HIGHWAY RAMBLERS

Inspiring listeners to get up and dance is one of The Redwood Highway Ramblers’ most impressive skills, carried out on a big, joy-filled wave of country-inflected rock, folk and Americana. Red Brick, 101 Second St. $5 cover. 7-10 p.m. RedBrickRestaurants.com

SUNDAY

‘FORREST GUMP’

Like a box of chocolates, audiences didn’t know what they were going to get when Tom Hanks’ off-the-wall comedy-drama-fantasy hit screens in the summer of 1994. A huge hit at the box office and the Academy Awards, the film turned Forrest — the unassuming man-child who just happens to have changed the course of history over and over — into a household name. Light as a feather but still packing an emotional punch, the film screens this weekend at Boulevard Cinemas as part of its popular Flashback series. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It runs at the same times on Wednesday, Feb. 27. Cinemawest.com.