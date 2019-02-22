‘A Chorus Line’ announced as Transcendence Theatre’s first full-scale musical: Since setting up shop in Sonoma County in 2011, Transcendence Theatre Company has turned its annual summertime Broadway Under the Stars series into one of the Bay Area’s most acclaimed must-see theatrical attractions. The popular programs have until now all been elaborate musical revues, song-and-dance spectacles featuring carefully curated collections of Broadway songs and popular tunes. As successful as these shows have been, there has been a question hovering over the company for the last seven years. “When are you going to do an actual musical?” Given that founding members Amy Miller (Artistic Director) and Stephan Stubbins (Co-Executive Director) all have real-world song-and-dance experience in such Broadway productions as “Anything Goes” and “Mary Poppins,” it seemed certain that, sooner-or-later, they would want to turn their talented ensemble of professionals loose on a full-scale show with characters, lines and a plot. Well that time has come. Miller and Stubbins, along with Co-Executive Director Brad Surosky, recently announced that Transcendence Theatre Company’s 2019 season will begin with a production of the classic musical “A Chorus Line,” running June 14-30. Miller will direct the show, about a group of dancers auditioning for a coveted few spots on the chorus line of a new Broadway musical. Not only is the choice of “A Chorus Line” a perfect fit for the group — which in many ways was formed to celebrate the magic of dreaming big dreams — Miller reveals that directing this show has long been a major bucket list goal for her. The remainder of the 2019 season will be the kind of revues that Transcendence has built its reputation on. “Fantastical Family Night” (July 19-20), “Those Dancin’ Feet” (August 9-25) and “The Big Gala Celebration” (Sept. 6-8). The shows will all take place outdoors at Jack London State Historic Park. Tickets are now on sale at TranscendenceTheatre.org.

‘RIVER’ WINS BOOK AWARD: Petalumans John Sheehy and Scott Hess not only have a bestseller with their wildly successful “On a River Winding Home.” They’ve recently learned that the book has been named the winner of this year’s “Editors Award,” presented by the Sonoma County Historical Society. The prize is handed out to Sonoma County-based works with outstanding historical merit. 2019 seems to have been a strong year for historical writing, as Sheehy and Hess will be sharing their award with longtime Press Democrat writer Gaye LeBaron, similarly honored for her newly published history, “The Wonder Seeker of Fountaingrove.” The awards will be presented at the annual awards luncheon presented by the Society on Sunday, March 31, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Flamingo Hotel in Santa Rosa. Peter Nelso, of the Graton Rancheria tribe, will be the featured speaker, talking on the subject of the Tolay Lake archeology project. Cost for the luncheon is $50 for members, $60 general. Tickets can be reserved at sonomacountyhistory.org/annual-luncheon.

