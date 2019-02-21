The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Feb. 11 -Feb. 17, 2019
Michelle Obama’s hugely popular memoir, “Becoming,” remains at No. 1 for Petaluma readers, sticking tight to the spot its held almost every week since its release last fall.
Moving into the No. 2 spot is Stephanie Land’s eye-opening NY Times bestseller “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” which Land herself was in town to read over the weekend.
The locally popular history-photography book “One a River Winding Home,” by Petaluma’s John Sheehy and Scott Hess, appears this week at No. 5.
The Sonoma County Historical Society recently presented the book with its annual Editors Award.
On the kids and young adults list, the No. 1 spot is occupied by visiting author-artist Judd Winick’s “Hilo: Then Everything Went Wrong,” which has been bouncing about on the list since its release last month.
In the No. 2 spot is John Kelley’s 2013 picture book “The Pig on the Hill,” while YA novelist Angie Thomas has two books on the list this week. The bestselling “The Hate U Give” (recently made into a movie) is No. 4, and the brand new “On the Come Up” is No. 6.
Other new (or new-ish) titles on the list this week include Irene Latham and Charles Waters’ “Can I Touch Your Hair? Poems of Race, Mistakes and Friendship” and Vashti Harrison’s “Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History.”
FICTION &
NON-FICTION
1. ‘Becoming,’ written by Michelle Obama
2. ‘Maid,’ written by Stephanie Land
3. ‘Educated,’ written by Tara Westover
4. ‘Shotguns and Stagecoaches,’ written by John Boessenecker
5. ‘On a River Winding Home,’ written by John Sheehy & Scott Hess
6. ‘My Own Words,’ by Ruth Bader Ginsburg
7. ‘Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine,’ written by Gail Honeyman
8. ‘Devotions,’ written by Mary Oliver
9. ‘Sapiens,’ written by Yuval Noah Harari
10. ‘American Marriage,’ written by Tayari Jones
KIDS &
YOUNG ADULTS
1. ‘Hilo: Then Everything Went Wrong,’ by Judd Winick
2. ‘The Pig on the Hill,’ written by John Kelly
3. ‘Spy Runner,’ written by Eugene Yelchin
4. ‘The Hate U Give,’ by Angie Thomas
5. ‘Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild,’ written by Dav Pilkey
6. ‘On the Come Up,’ by Angie Thomas
7. ‘Can I Touch Your Hair?’ written by Irene Latham and Charles Waters
8. ‘Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History,’ by Vashti Harrison
9. ‘Max and the Midknights,’ by Lincoln Peirce
10. ‘Voyage of the Dogs,’ written by Greg Van Eekhout
(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)