Culture Junkie: On the Oscars, first-time nominees, and meeting Yalitza Aparicio of ‘Roma’

One of the most engaging sub-stories emerging from this year’s Academy Awards race — which crosses the finish line on Sunday night — concerns the number of actors who are going to the Oscars for their first time as nominees.

The list includes a surprise or two.

Sam Elliot, for one.

How can it be that Sam Elliot, a Best Supporting Acting nominee for “A Star is Born,” has never been nominated before? Personally, I’d have given it to him for his now iconic role as the good-hearted biker Gar in 1985’s “Mask,” or his stellar (but little-seen) appearance as the quietly-depressed father in 2003’s coming-of-age drama “Off the Map.”

Rami Malek, who became famous only a few years ago with his role on television’s “Mr. Robot” gets his first-ever Oscar nomination this year for playing Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Melissa McCarthy (not normally associated with Oscar-caliber material) picked up her first-ever nomination for her blistering lead performance as a literary forger in the tragicomic “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” And Adam Driver (best known for his work on the TV show “Girls” and for playing the nutty would-be sith lord Kylo Ren in the “Star Wars” movies), sees his first Oscar nomination for playing a Jewish undercover detective infiltrating the KKK in Spike Lee’s “BlacKKKlansman.”

Other first-timers include British veteran Olivia Colman, nominated in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for “The Favourite,” and Mexico’s Marina de Tavira for Best Actress in a supporting role in the meditative Spanish-language drama “Roma.”

I had to double-check to make sure that nominee Richard E. Grant (named for his appearance alongside McCarthy in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) was actually not named for his stunning work in 1987’s dark comedy “Withnail and I.”

How can that be?

What’s additionally interesting about this year’s nominee list is the number of folks who’ve not only never been nominated, but never even made a movie before. They are, of course, Lady Gaga, for “A Star is Born” and “Yalitza Aparicio,” also from “Roma.”

Gaga has won rave reviews for her performance in the celebrated remake. Of course, she’s no stranger to show business, and one could argue that the hardest part of her job was portraying a green amateur in the earliest scenes of the movie. In the case of Aparicio, “Roma” – nominated for a total of 10 Oscars, including Best Picture - marks the first time the 26-year-old education major from Oaxaca has acted or performed in any way. In the film she plays Cleo, an indigenous domestic worker who serves as the live-in housekeeper for a middle class family in Mexico City. Over the course of a year, Cleo experiences her own private challenges, while helping hold the family together through a series of crises that include divorce, an earthquake and a political uprising.

I met Aparicio last October, when she made an appearance at the Mill Valley Film Festival in Marin County. The actress participated in a question-and-answer session following a screening of “Roma,” where she took the stage with fellow nominee De Tavira and the film’s producers Gabriella Rodriguez and Jonathan King. Rodriguez told the story of casting the inexperienced Aparacio, whose deeply-felt performance is widely viewed as a major reason for the film’s success.