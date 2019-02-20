The Friends of Shollenberger Park, a local nonprofit founded to protect and promote Petaluma’s popular riverside park and bird refuge, is throwing a party to raise money necessary for continuing its work.
On Monday, Feb. 25, downtown’s River Front Café will be transformed into a theater-dance-music hall, with entertainment for kids, adults and Shollenberger supporters of all kinds. This is the fifth annual Shollenberger Shindig, and organizers hope the benefit event will provide financial resources necessary for a number of projects and environmental efforts planned for the next several months.
The fun will begin at 5 p.m. with a live performance of Bennedetiville, the popular local radio show. Expect music, puppets and all-around silliness. Appetizers and wine will be available (included in ticket price), and dinner will be offered for purchase courtesy of River Front Café, with a silent auction and other amusements throughout the evening. At 6:15 p.m., sitar/ukulele musician Gabby La La takes the stage, followed by the upbeat dance tunes of The HillWilliams at 7 p.m.
PLANNING TO GO?
What: Shollenberger Shindig: Party for the Park
When: Monday, February 25, 5-8:30 p.m.
Where: The River Front Café, 224 B. St.
Admission: Adults $20, kids free. VIP tickets $100. Advance tickets recommended by visiting SaveShollenberger.com or The Mail Depot, 40 Fourth St. Tickets available at door.