Out and About in Petaluma

Had a chance to explore Keller Street CoWork yet? A great opportunity to do so is this weekend, when the large, multifaceted co-work facility plays host for an afternoon of wine tasting featuring 12 local winemakers, with food from Anaviv Catering, live music by Clay Bell and an exhibition of local art. Dubbed Sip Petaluma, the event takes place Saturday, March 2, from 1-5 p.m. 140 Keller St. Reservations in advance are required. Call 781-8850 or visit SipPetaluma.com.

‘BLACK PANTHER’

The Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, will screen the Oscar-winning superhero blockbuster “Black Panther” as part of its Black History Month events. The screening is free.

Saturday, March 2, 3 p.m.

UNA VIDA RUMMAGE SALE AT CASA GRANDE

In preparation for Una Vida’s massive annual rummage sale, organizers for the local nonprofit are seeking donations of just about anything (except for large appliances and computer items). The sale takes place Saturday, March 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casa Grande High School, 333 Casa Grande Rd. Donations accepted on March 1, between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m., at 1736 Gilrix St. On the day of the sale, during the last hour everything is free.

LIBRARY TALK: ‘FOR THE LOVE OF LEARNING’

Author Linda Loveland Reid, an art historian and longtime instructor of Sonoma State University’s OLLI courses (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute), will be talking about the advantages of such programs, on Tuesday, March 5, 1-2:30 p.m., at the Petaluma Regional Library. The talk will be followed by a multimedia lecture on the works of Jackson Pollock and his wife, the artist Lee Krasner. The free talk is presented by Village Network of Petaluma. Reservations recommended by writing info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org or calling 776-6055.

MARTHA C. TAYLOR: ‘FROM LABOR TO REWARD’

As part of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum’s own ongoing Black History Month celebration, author Martha C. Taylor will present stories from the rich history and religious growth of the black church in the Bay Area. The event is free. 20 Fourth St. March 3, at 2 p.m. Dr. Taylor is the author of “From Labor to Reward: Black Church Beginnings in San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, and Richmond, 1849-1972.” She’ll describe how thousands migrated from the deep south to the north, fleeing prejudice and racism, only to face similar challenges in the Bay Area. PetalumaMuseum.com.

WEST SIDE STORIES:

‘FORGIVENESS’

The popular monthly “story slam” event, now in its sixth year in Petaluma, returns to Sonoma Port Works for an evening of short true tales told in under five minutes, without notes. Competitors (whose names are randomly selected) compete for a cash prize and inclusion in the annual Grand Slam show at the Mystic in December. Dave Pokorny is the host. The theme for February is “Forgiveness.” Wednesday, March 6, 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). $12. Tickets tend to sell out, so buying in advance is strongly suggested. Sonoma Portworks, 613 Second St. DavePokornyPresents.com.

‘REAR WINDOW’

Petaluma Film Alliance presents Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 masterpiece “Rear Window,” starring Jimmy Stewart as a photographer confined to his small apartment, with only a rear window as entertainment. When he sees (or thinks he sees) evidence of a murder across the courtyard, he recruits his game-for-anything girlfriend (Grace Kelley) to do a little snooping. Hitchcock’s extraordinary filmmaking puts all the cameras inside the apartment, forcing the audience to become voyeurs alongside Stewart. Wednesday, March 6. Pre-show lecture (this should be a good one) by Alex Pirolini at 6 p.m., screening at 7 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.