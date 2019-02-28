s
Film Reviews: ‘Dragons’ charms, ‘Death Day’ kills

| February 27, 2019, 6:01PM
| Updated 2 hours ago.
A pair of sequels hit local theaters last weekend, and according to our reviewers, that’s a very good thing.

One film brings back a certain lovable dragon. The other gives us a second look at a now-iconic serial killer in a baby-face mask. The good news is, both movies are good.

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” is the third (and presumably final) installment of Dreamworks’ hit animated film series based on the novels by Cressida Cowell. Directed by Dean DeBlois (who directed or co-directed the first two films), “The Hidden World” continues the story of the fledgling Viking chief Hiccup (Jay Baruchel), tentative leader of the village of Berk, which — thanks to the events of the earlier movies — lives in colorful harmony with a variety of flying, belching and fire-breathing dragons. With the support of his kickass girlfriend Astrid (America Ferrera) and the faithful Night Fury dragon Toothless, Hiccup attempts to lead his people to safety when a terrifying new enemy threatens the village of Berk and its beloved dragons.

In “Happy Death Day 2U,” the story of time-loop repeater Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) continues, once again finding herself reliving the day of her murder — only with a decidedly brazen alternative-dimension twist. As with the 2017 original, the film was written and directed by Christopher Langdon.

Here’s what two writers from our local pool of millennial film critics have to say about these films.

‘HOW TO TRAIN YOUR

DRAGON: THE HIDDEN

WORLD’

Amber-Rose Reed

There is a lot to like in the newest “How to Train Your Dragon” movie.

For instance, Toothless is one adorable dragon.

He and the Light Fury were magical to watch soaring across the screen. I love Astrid. America Ferrera is great, and I think Astrid and Hiccup are good counterparts to one another.

This movie also featured an incredibly creepy villain, genuinely dark and very memorable.

So, there’s a lot to like.

But maybe not as much as in the second one.

That might not be fair. The end of a trilogy is hard to nail, and they did a good job of tying things together even with some rather slap-dashed writing choices. Despite that, the movie has some genuinely effecting character moments and callbacks, including one near the end that choked me up very effectively.

Sadly, I think the movie dragged on a little too long past this, with a coda that to me muddled the plot resolution.

Overall, “How to Train Your Dragon: the Hidden World” is a solid, fun movie, a good way to bring the story full circle and a fitting ending to the series.

HAPPY DEATH DAY 2U

Katie Wigglesworth

It’s sequel time!

I definitely recommend giving the first installment a watch before hopping into the theater to see this one. Not just because you should see them in order, but because the first movie is a genuine delight. “Happy Death Day 2U” is a smart follow-up to its predecessor, “Happy Death Day,” boasting more of what made the first film fun without feeling cheap, phoned in, or superficial. It’s one of those strange few sequels where the creative team let the characters dictate where it would go and what it would be, without just rehashing the set pieces of the first movie.

The original was “Groundhog Day” meets “Scream” which, granted, is not a new premise.

But ‘Happy Death Day’ had so much fun playing around with it that it felt like a breath of fresh horror-comedy air. That being said, this may be a sequel to a horror movie, but it is not a horror movie itself. For someone expecting screams and gore, this is not that. It’s definitely more of thriller-comedy with light sci-fi and jump scares. If you saw the first one and enjoyed it, you’re in for a fun twist on the original formula.

It’s not perfect. There’s a little bit of an overstuffed, ‘kitchen sink’ quality to the plot. But even that didn’t sour the experience for me.

“Happy Death Day 2U” is a wonderful blend of fun, actual character development, time-loops, humor, and a touch of romance that I really hope more people go to see. Frankly, I like these movies, and I’m excited for whatever comes next. There’s potential here to mess around even more in that happy crossover land of genre films, especially if the teaser at the end of the movie is any indication.

Personally, I hope the next installment goes ham on the title, like “Happy Death Day on R3peat” and come out on a Monday the 18th.

Really lean into it, guys.

