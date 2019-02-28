Todd Tamura’s “day job” is a professional air pollution consultant, and his degrees in chemistry (from Harvey Mudd and UCLA) and technology and policy (from MIT) shape how he approaches the myriad projects he is involved with in our community. Tamura has taught high school, been a board member and government affairs committee member of the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce, and president of the Toastmaster’s Club. He currently is a member of the choir and religious education committee at his church, delivers Meals on Wheels with his family, and is a planning commissioner for Sonoma County’s District 2.

Shortly after Tamura became a planning commissioner, he remembers driving to all parts of District 2, “to better understand the matrix of this unique rural and suburban landscape.”

It adds a bit of insight to learn that Tamura’s favorite movie is “The Matrix.”

Appointed by Supervisor David Rabbitt, Tamura quickly learned that county residents are much more receptive to their neighbors’ points of view than are city folk.

“Perhaps this is because properties are more spread out and offer buffer zones between neighbors, or perhaps people who live in the country communicate with each other better and manage to muddle through problems,” Tamura suggests. “I became a planning commissioner in the middle of the legalization of marijuana cultivation — a major change in how things had been done in the past. My fellow District 2 commissioner Larry Reed and I actually wear two hats. We serve nine months on the Planning Commission and then rotate with each other to spend the next nine months on the Board of Zoning Appeals. In the past few months, the issues around cannabis include location, odor, security, and water runoff. Another major concern is the impact on neighbors from properties rented out for short-term vacation stays, primarily noise, parking, and trespassing.”

When asked what his father’s job is, eleven-year-old Shea readily answers, “Air pollution stuff.” And indeed, Tamura explains that he is at his desk “most of the time,” providing clients with the scientific quantification necessary to comply with regulatory requirements from the Bay Area Air District and other governmental agencies.

“With regard to what I like best about my jobs,” Tamura says, “I think it is really all about communication. I like explaining things and providing context, especially if it helps explain divergent viewpoints and/or results in aligning those viewpoints more. Often, it is not so much that one person is 100 percent right and one is 100 percent wrong. There is a little bit of truth in each.”

Tamura moved to Petaluma from the Boston area because of a job with Sonoma Technology and quickly learned to love the town.

“With the agriculture, high tech, great food, wine, and diversity, it’s an idyllic setting only half-an-hour from lots of great things,” he says. “It is a very special place. When we traveled through Tuscany for our honeymoon, my wife remarked how the hillsides there reminded her of home.”

(Contact Gil Mansergh at gilmansergh@comcast.net)