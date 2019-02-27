The origins of ‘public art’ in Petaluma

“I fear that if we don’t introduce the arts into what’s happening downtown, we really risk turning it into something that doesn’t have much of a soul.”

Petaluma stonemason and sculptor Edwin Hamilton, who has artworks in the Charles M. Schulz Museum and the Santa Rosa Artwalk, is concerned about Petaluma’s identity, and supports the ‘percent for art’ ordinance.

Santa Rosa’s Art in Public Spaces policy allocates 1 percent for public art from the construction costs of eligible city capital improvement (public facilities) projects. Projects include Artstart’s Youth Arts Program that placed 75 artful benches at city bus stops and parks and the Civic Artwalk Program in which local artists put 15 artworks in a circuit around town.

Basin Street’s five-block theater district project, being built at a cost of $75 million, will include public art, along with a fountain, in the courtyard that faces the cinema.

“This is a very positive direction for Petaluma and its revitalization,” he said. “We want to play a role in it. We’re confident that the city council will come to a fair mechanism for incorporating public art into Petaluma’s development.”

“We are looking to the Petaluma Arts Council to help our staff create a committee to review the art and make decisions,” Torliatt said.

She said the council discussed a fee on 1 percent of commercial development that could encompass both new development and redevelopment projects of more than 1.5 million.

Petaluma councilmember Pamela Torliatt said, “The percent for art is a solution that takes our lack of public funds into account and will translate into economic benefits.”

“No potholes will be neglected because of art,” assured Karen Peterson, the librarian who orchestrated public programs and exhibitions at Santa Rosa Junior College’s Petaluma Campus.

The Arts Council, a 3-year-old arts advocacy group with over 350 members, wants the city to implement a “percent for Art” ordinance requiring 1 percent of commercial development fees be spent on public art. About 400 other cities have such ordinances.

After Petalumans packed last week’s city council meeting to support the Petaluma Arts Council’s presentation on a public art program for Petaluma, it appears likely that public art will play a pivotal role in Petaluma’s future.

It was 15 years ago that the Petaluma city council elected to implement a new ordinance requiring developers to channel 1 percent of their costs on any new building project into a private fund for public art. That, or commission their own art pieces to be installed in or around the newly developed property. At the time, the notion of funding visible, interesting and tourist-attracting public art throughout Petaluma was embraced with enthusiasm by residents and developers alike.

In fact, in an article published March 3, 2004 in the Argus-Courier (see lengthy excerpt in sidebar), Allison Marks, a founding member of the Petaluma Arts Council, is quoted as saying, “Public art is about creating a positive public identity,” adding, “It’s clear that public art affects the environment for everyone.”

Note the word “positive,” echoed throughout the article.

Who’d have guessed that from such upbeat beginnings would spring one of the most divisive issues to hit Petaluma in decades, the current kerfuffle around artist Brian Goggin’s plan to install faux bathtubs on stilts along Water Street. Some see the planned project as merely whimsical and amusing, a reflection of Petaluma’s playful self-identity and disarming eccentricity, which has given rise to such popular expressions as the annual Rivertown Revival. To others, the proposed bathtubs are nothing short of an aesthetically sacrilegious slur on Petaluma’s historic architectural purity, the artistic equivalent of simply razing the waterfront and leaving it a steaming, gaping wasteland.

Some, apparently, would prefer the latter to ever actually seeing Goggin’s goofy sculpture cast weird, tub-shaped shadows over Water Street.

In other words, it’s one thing to agree that art is a good thing, but another to form a real consensus on what art actually is.

While the bathtubs are the first real product of the public fund portion of the “percent for art” ordinance, Petalumans have for years been encountering public art pieces that were produced through the “developers commissioning their own pieces” portion of the plan. One notable example of that is the Art Walk Trail at Deer Creek Village Shopping Center, an assortment of sculptures and art pieces installed here and there around the complex. The first to be unveiled was “A Whale of a Tail,” a towering 15-foot tall metal sculpture resembling, well, the tail of a whale, with a hollow interior with benches that allow art fans to contemplate the world through myriad slots and holes looking out onto the parking lot and nearby shops. On the exterior of Friedman’s Home Improvement store are two 36-foot tall “living walls,” vertically planted gardens that use vegetation in place of paint and tile to create a kind of organic mosaic scaling the side of the building. A 20-foot tall metallic sculpture of a tree stands at the entrance of the property, and a dozen or so metal “sculptural benches,” designed to resemble deer or butterflies or other things, await the resting hindquarters of weary passersby.

For the record, Goggin’s tubs are made possible by monies contributed into the fund by developers of the East Washington Place Shopping Center (where the Target, Kirkland’s and other stores were built), who opted not to commission their own artworks for that property.

A striking aspect of the March 3, 2004 article in the Argus-Courier is how clear supporters seemed to be of the notion that, with such a plan, no money would be taken from the city’s public works funds (or any other existing pool of dollars) to fund the art.