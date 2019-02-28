Petaluma ‘Vagina Monologues’ raises over $3,000 for nonprofit: On Valentine’s Day, at Cavanaugh Center, a locally-produced performance of Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues” ended up collecting over $3200 for Verity, a Sonoma County-based nonprofit offering assistance to victims of rape and sexual abuse. Presented as part of Ensler’s ambitious worldwide social action dubbed One Billion Rising, the performances of “The Vagina Monologues” — two of them, one in English and one in Spanish — were directed by Sharon Hawthorne and Renee McKenna, respectively, and together drew an audience of approximately 140 people.

“The Spanish version had about 33 people, with 14 of them men,” says Ronda Black, producer of the event, “and the English version had about 108 people, about half of which were men.” A $5 discount was offered to any woman bringing a man (or, alternately, her mother) to the show.

The evening performances were preceded by several afternoon events and workshops, which drew a smaller number but were well received, acknowledges Black. As for “The Vagina Monologues,” several cast members will be reuniting for an encore performance of the play on March 8, 7 p.m., to celebrate International Women’s Day at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum. The event will also be a benefit for Verity, and will be directed by Black herself.

“I’ll have gone from an audience member, taking that first step in awareness, to a cast member, organizer, assistant producer, producer and finally director,” says Black. “A complete full-circle of the movement.”

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ to open Cinnabar’s 2019/2020 season: Along with showcasing an energetic selection of songs from classic stage shows, performed by kids and adults from Cinanbar Theater, last weekend’s Broadway Bash fundraiser treated attendees to a special sneak-peek announcement of the local theater company’s 2019/2020 season. Kicking things off in the fall will be Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s outrageous comedy-musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” followed by five more professional shows, and three Young Repertory shows. George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion,” which inspired the Broadway musical “My Fair Lady,” will be staged, as will a holiday review of Kander and Ebb songs titled “The World Goes Round,” David Lindsay-Abaire’s “Ripcord,” Paula Vogel’s “How I Learned to Drive” and an English-language production of Gioachino Rossini’s 1817 opera “Cinderella” (aka “La Cenerentola”). Throughout the 2-19/2020 season, Cinnabar’s Young Rep will present Webber and Rice’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat,” a stage play adaptation of William Golding’s “Lord of the Flies,” and finally, “Carrie: The Musical.”

Alchemia’s ‘Spectrum of Creativity’ now open: Artists from Alchemia’s various local art programs, including some who work at the nonprofit’s Kentucky Street studio and gallery, will have their work on display through March 25 at Sonoma State University. The exhibit, titled “A Spectrum of Creativity,” runs at SSU’s Library Art Gallery and elsewhere on campus. Alchemia supports artists with disabilities, assisting those with special needs in expressing themselves through art, theater, music and other media. Alchemia.org.

