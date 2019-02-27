The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Feb. 17-Feb. 24, 2019
There is a new No. 1 book in town.
For the first time in months, the top-selling book in Petaluma is not Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming,” now No. 2, or John Sheehy and Scott Hess’ “On a River Winding Home,’ now No. 5. Petaluma’s newest bestseller is Andrew McCabe’s “Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump,” easily one of the longest (and scariest) book titles in recent memory.
In No. 3 is “The Eulogist,” a new novel by Terry Gamble, who visited Copperfield’s Books over the weekend, as did author Geneen Roth, whose lyrical guide book “The Messy, Magnificent Life” came in at No. 6.
Most of the rest of the titles on the fiction and nonfiction list are familiar books that have been bouncing up and down and all around the list for the last several weeks.
The sole new title is Benjamin Dryer’s delightful New York Time’s bestselling guidebook “Dryer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style” (No. 9).
On the kids and young adults bestseller list, meanwhile, Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild” maintains its spot atop the pile, under which stand two books by Kamilla Bilko, who also dropped into town over the weekend for a meet-and-greet and a stuffed unicorn hunt through the store. At No. 2 is Benko’s “Unicorn Quest,” followed in the No. 3 spot by the sequel “Unicorn Quest: Secret in the Stone.”
A notable and welcome surprise is Jacqueline Woodson’s 2001 picture book “The Other Side,” about a friendship between two girls, one black and one white, in a small, racially segregated town. Woodson also has the No. 8 title on the list, her powerful, award winning, 2016 verse memoir “Brown Girl Dreaming.”
FICTION & NON-FICTION
1.‘Threat: How the FBI Protects America,’ by Andrew McCabe
2.‘Becoming,’ written by Michelle Obama
3.‘The Eulogist,’ written by Terry Gamble
4.‘Educated,’ written by Tara Westover
5.‘On a River Winding Home,’ by John Sheehy & Scott Hess
6.‘This Messy Magnificent Life,’ by Geneen Roth
7.‘Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking,’ written by Samin Nosrat
8.‘Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life,’ written by Mark Manson
9.‘Dreyer’s English,’ by Benjamin Dreyer
10.‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens
KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS
1.‘Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild,’ written by Dav Pilkey
2.‘Unicorn Quest,’ written by Kamilla Benko
3.‘Unicorn Quest: Secret in the Stone,’ written by Kamilla Benko
4.‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Impossible Crime,’ written by Mac Barnett
5.‘The Other Side,’ by Jacqueline Woodson
6.‘Can I Touch Your Hair?’ Irene Latham & Charles Waters
7.‘Hilo: The Great Big Boom,’ by Judd Winick
8.‘Brown Girl Dreaming,’ written by Jacqueline Woodson
9.‘Rain!’ written by Linda Ashman
10.‘Roots of Rap: 16 Bars on the 4 Pillars of Hip-Hop,’ by Carole Boston Weatherford
(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)