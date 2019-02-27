s
Curchack brings nature into Cinnabar lobby space

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | February 27, 2019, 12:01PM
February 27, 2019
PLANNING TO GO?

What: Exhibition of photos by Leslie Curchack

Where: Cinnabar Theater lobby, 3333 PN. Petaluma Blvd.

When: Through March 20. The lobby is open during box office hours Wednesday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and before and during all shows.

Cinnabar information: CinnabarTheater.org

Leslie Curchack information: EarthLovingLens.com

Photographer Leslie Curchack, of Petaluma, has developed a capacity for capturing pictures of nature that help people see far deeper than the mere surface of a photograph. Focusing her attention on the natural world in all of its blooming, blossoming, melting, decaying, glowing, growing and glistening glory, Curchack is obviously after more than just capturing an accurate, eye-catching representation of the various flowers, insects, landscapes, skyscapes, creatures and clouds she so meticulously aims her camera at. She clearly wants to reorganize the way her viewers look at art, and at nature.

Explains Curchack, “I want to use my art, these images of nature’s grace, to inspire not only a sense of awe and wonder, but also a sense that they have to be responsible for maintaining that beauty, to be part of taking care of the Earth. To do that, I have to find ways of making people engage with the photos in an intimate, emotional way.”

A handful of Curchack’s photographic works are currently on display in the lobby at Cinnabar Theater. It’s a pop-up exhibit that first appeared in early February, to coincide with the opening of “Underneath the Lintel,” which has since closed. It will be up through the Young Rep’s production of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” running March 8-10. Curchack is the mother of Alia Beeton, who recently appeared at Cinnabar as Sally Bowles in “Cabaret.” Beeton’s father — and Curchack’s former husband — is the renowned playwright-actor Fred Curchack, who’s performed at Cinnabar many times over the last 20 years.

“Now that my own art is on display at Cinnabar,” notes Curchack, “it sort of creates a full circle, a complete picture of a family in the arts.”

Curchack says she has lived in Northern California for half of her life, having grown up in New York. A licensed marriage and family therapist, she has worked with Hospice programs and as a school counselor, but has always found time to pursue her passion for photography. Her work is regularly exhibited in major galleries from New York to Hawaii to San Francisco, and has appeared in numerous publications.

The Cinnabar show, though among the tinier exhibitions she’s mounted, is a strong example of Curchack’s aesthetic, which includes a carefully though-out “literary” element.

“On my title cards with each photograph,” she points out, “I have included some kind of quote or fragment of poetry or something. It’s a reflection of my belief that the arts are best when they intersect and overlap with each other. That’s part of why I love that my photos are on display in a theater lobby, where my images can intersect, in a way, with the experience audiences have of the play they’ve seen.”

To accompany her piece titled “Honeyed Light,” a photo of a beehive on brushed aluminum, Curchack has printed a title card that includes the phrase “The mind is a chaos of delight …” a quote from Charles Darwin. On the card that goes with “Tidal Curve,” a photo of Limantour Beach,” there is a quote from biologist E.O. Wilson’s “The Future of Life”: “The biosphere creates our world anew every day and holds it in unique and shimmering disequilibrium.” Robert Burns even gets an oblique mention through his unattributed quote, “Look abroad through Nature’s range; Nature’s mighty law is change,” posted alongside Curchack’s “Returning to Earth,” a remarkable photo of mulberry leaves that casts the subject in an almost cartographic light.

“I have a background in English literature,” Curchack says, “and I think that, when I go to museum, and underneath a piece is a really evocative title or some fascinating bit of information about the piece, it really enhances my whole experience of understanding and engaging with the exhibition. So, I always do that, I add a little quote of some kind to stimulate the cognitive part of the brain, so that in addition to the first reaction to an image of nature’s beauty, there’s also an understanding that comes from the words, too.”

Nine years ago, Curchack began producing an annual calendar as a fundraiser for Petaluma nonprofit Daily Acts, which works to create healthy communities through education and activities involving nature, gardens, landscaping and other sustainability-based projects. Called the “In Love With the Earth” calendar, the 2019 version has sold out in local stores, but is still available through Curchack’s website, EathLovingLens.com. It is due to the calendar, Curchack mentions, that her work is currently on display at Cinnabar.

“I was up at Cinnabar,” she recalls, “delivering a calendar to Elly (Lichenstein, Cinnabar’s Artistic Director), and Diane (Dragone, the company’s Executive Director) stopped by and said, ‘Your work is so beautiful. Would you like to be one of our artists, and hang some of your work in our lobby?’ And that’s how it happened that I got to be the artist for February and March.”

Asked if it was difficult choosing photos for so small a show, Curchack says the exhibition did pose some intriguing challenges.

“There’s not a lot of space, of course,” she laughs, adding that of the seven pieces she has on display at Cinnabar, two of them are hanging in the restrooms. She adds, “They look quite nice there.”

All in all, Curchack admits she’s been thrilled at the response to her work at Cinnabar.

“What I like about having my work there,” says Curchack, “is that it’s so much better to have artwork on display in a spot that attracts people who already love the arts. In a restaurant, your work becomes wallpaper, and I don’t know how much people even notice it. But when it’s in a theater lobby, or somewhere similar, you know that it’s going to be seen and appreciated by people who are there to be opened up to some sort of visual and emotional experience.”

