A flood of rainy day songs for Sonoma County

Whenever the weather turns rainy, stormy, flood-threatening and otherwise wet, we all find our own ways of coping, from stepping outside and running through puddles or complaining loudly to anyone who will listen, to simply holing up in a warm corner with a hot drink and a good book.

(We suggest Niall Williams’ “History of the Rain.” It’s about Ireland. By comparison, we’re a lot dryer than Ireland, on average, anyway).

The point is, people employ an array of different approaches to dealing with stormy weather.

A good one – which dovetails nicely with almost all of the above activities – is making and listening to a personalized rainy day playlist.

You can even title it Rainy Day Playlist. Just to make finding it easier when you need it.

There are, of course, a number of approaches to such a project.

Some prefer assembling a group of songs that deal directly with topics of rain and bad weather. Others enjoy the challenge of listing songs designed to distract one from thinking about the weather at all.

We like the direct approach: songs about rain.

To help you, um, brainstorm up your own list, here are ten great weather-related songs you might want to consider putting on your very own Rainy Day Playlist. Some are old, some are new, some barely mention rain but still somehow fit the bill.

Whether you simply watch these videos and end up singing along with a few appropriately stormy tunes, or actually take some notes and build your own playlist to listen to in the rain our in a warm house, we wish you a safe and melody-filled atmospheric river.

Or two. Or three.

The rain could be with us for quite a few more days.

Stay dry, and keep humming.

STORMY WEATHER – Billie Holiday

The delectably bluesy 1933 torch song by Harold Arlan and Ted Koehler was first introduced at the Cotton Club, in Harlem, but within a few years had been covered by countless artists. One of the most indelible recordings of the song is this one by Billie Holiday, in 1955. As is often the case with Rainy Day Songs, the lovely, wistful melody runs counter to the aggressively bleak starkness of lyrics like, “Life is bare, gloom and misery everywhere, stormy weather. Just can’t get my poor self together. I’m weary all the time, the time, so weary all the time.” Never has such a bad mood sounded so good, so good.

HERE COMES THE RAIN AGAIN – Eurythmics

The gorgeously melancholy 1983 hit from British pop duo Eurythmics (Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart) is perfect for singing in a rainstorm, especially if you focus on the weirdly bouncy background “bob-she-bop” vocals. Is it raining with you? Yes. Yes it is.

I LOVE A RAINY NIGHT – Eddie Rabbit

Very few songs have so much fun with the subject of rainy weather as Eddie Rabbit’s upbeat 1980 charmer in which the country rocker claims, “I love to hear the thunder, watch the lightnin’ when it lights up the sky. You know it makes me feel good! Showers wash all my cares away … I wake up to a sunny day.”