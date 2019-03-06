Out and About in Petaluma

BIKE PETALUMA

For those with a fondness for exploring our town from the seat of a two-wheeled conveyance, a monthly community bicycle ride takes place on the second Saturday of the month, beginning at Aqus Café (189 H St.). The group rides begin at 9:30 a.m., and go until about noon. The activity is open to riders of all ages, though children must be accompanied by an adult. All ability levels are welcome. Aqus.com.

CRAZY LOVE

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum presents a series of Musical Monday talks/recitals by pianist Kayleen Asbo, the cultural historian of the Santa Rosa Symphony. Titled “Crazy Love: The Romances of the Great Composers,” the series (which began in February) continues on Monday mornings through April 22, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Next up, on March 11, is “Passion Beyond the Grave,” a look at the timeless romance of Robert and Clara Schumann. Other talks in the series include “Did They or Didn’t They?” (March 18), taking a look at the (unrequited?) love of composer Johannes Brahms for his lifelong friend, the married Clara Schumann; “Bliss, Bach and a Year in Italy” (April 8), exploring the relationship of Fanny Mendelssohn and Wilhelm Hensel; and finally, “Love’s Enigmas” (April 22), examining the unusual marriage of Sir Edward and Lady Alice Elgar. 20 Fourth St. $30. KayleenAsbo.com

‘EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR’

The popular crossover YA novel by E.K. Johnston will be discussed at the Petaluma Regional Library as part of its monthly Brown Bag Book Discussions, Tuesday, March 12, from 12-1 p.m. The novel, very loosely borrowing the story of Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale,” explores the consequences of rape from the perspective of a privileged high school cheerleader who finds herself pregnant following a sexual assault at a cheerleading camp. The Canadian author won numerous awards for the 2016 book, aimed at middle school readers but embraced by lit-lovers across all age ranges.

The next Brown Bag Book Discussion (May 14) will focus on “Sacre Bleu,” Christopher Moore’s comical farce about the color blue, the mystical nature of art and the murder of Vincent Van Gogh.

‘GRAVITY’

Petaluma Film Alliance presents Alfonso Cuaron’s Oscar-winning space drama “Gravity,” starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as astronauts stranded in open space after an asteroid strike destroys their spacecraft. As demonstrated in Cuaron’s celebrated autobiographical drama “Roma” — for which he was just awarded the Best Director Oscar — the seeds of his fascination with space go back to his love of films like 1969’s “Marooned.” The film will be introduced by SRJC astronomy professor Laura Sparks. Wednesday, March 13. Lecture/introduction at 6 p.m., screening at 7 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

WELCOME TO THE VILLAGE

The Village Network of Petaluma continues its twice-a-month meetings, informing interested parties about the local nonprofit’s efforts to assist aging adults in actively and safely living in their homes and community. Village members and volunteers will share skills, support, fun and friendship with interested community members and their friends and family. Thursday, March 14, 11 a.m. to noon. Meetings take place at the Village Network offices, 955 S. Petaluma Blvd. For information call 776-6055 or email info@villagenetworkofpetaluma.org.