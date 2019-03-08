s
Petaluma’s Past: Big changes afoot in 1908

SKIP SOMMER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | March 8, 2019, 12:01PM
Two years following the Great Earthquake of San Francisco, change was rampant.

Henry Ford brought out his “Model T.”

General Motors was founded.

And the first “autoist” crossed our continent (taking 32 days to do it).

Orville Wright narrowly escaped death in an air crash that year, oil was discovered in Persia and Britain got first dibs on it. The US population was just 90 million that year, William Howard Taft beat out William Jennings Bryant for the Presidency and the Hoover Company introduced something they called an “upright electric vacuum cleaner.”

In Northern California that year, Muir Woods was declared a National Monument.

The Bank of Italy (later to become Bank of America) was founded in San Francisco.

And in good old Petaluma the flap of the year was the new police uniform.

Our Petaluma Daily Courier editor J.C. Arthur wryly commented, “The officers claim that the new coats are better to draw a gun or club … as if that were ever done in Petaluma.” He continued, “The new outfit, which looks absurd, is a cross between a GAR uniform and that of a street car conductor, a step backward 20 years to the style of the Village Constable.

I don’t think he liked them.

Petaluma was enjoying its notoriety as “Chicken City” then, and in the same year that all Japanese immigration to America was officially halted, our town said goodbye to a beloved local Asian. The editorial started, “Chinese Charley has gone from his familiar haunts in the local Chinese Colony.” A fund had been raised within the “Petaluma Colony” to send old Charlie home to China for his last days.

Prejudice was still hanging here, but slowly ebbing.

And speaking of prejudice, here is an astounding Courier headline, regarding women’s right to vote. “The Prohibition Party Platform Demands That Voting Privileges (for women), Be Based Upon Intelligence and Morality Alone.” The two crusades of alcohol prohibition and women’s suffrage had met head-on at the turn of the century and prohibition became the dominant one. It has been said that this dual campaign set the women’s suffrage movement back by 20 years. But that “Morality” header was a doozie.

One has to wonder how that test would be conducted.

And, here’s another item about that strange Prohibition Party. This headline got me.

“Prohibitionists Shun Alice.”

We’re talking here about the dynamic, frisky Alice Roosevelt Longworth, President Teddy Roosevelt’s daughter. Why was she to be shunned by the no-booze crowd? Well, the paper said it was, “Because she smokes cigarettes and places tacks on people’s chairs.” (Huh?)

To get back to some reality, the Western bandits Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid were both killed that year, British cabinet minister Winston Churchill married his sweetheart, Clementine, and a 19-year-old, named Adolph Hitler was turned down for admission to study painting at the Vienna Academy of Arts.

One wonders what might not have happened to us all, if only the academy had accepted that psychopath.

Elsewhere in the world of arts, E.M. Forster wrote his great novel “A Room With a View,” Victor Herbert had a hit song with “Love is Like A Cigarette,” Frank Baum published the much admired “Dorothy and The Wizard of Oz,” and a hot movie was (ready for this?) ”Airy Fairy Lillian Tries On Her New Corsets.” Oh my.

And the Roaring Twenties were still 12 years ahead.

Back in Petaluma, our big Schluckebier Hardware Co. was stressing about the impending change from horses to autos, and ran this ad - “Bargain Sale Of Buggies. Being overstocked on road wagons and buggies, we are offering our entire stock at Reduced Prices.” And in that same issue, our Courier Editor - after a runaway team of horses took out a bunch of buggies – demanded, “Tie Your Horses! There is no excuse for not hitching a horse. No horse can be trusted all the time.”

Just four weeks later, he was complaining about ‘autoists’ speeding.

“Someday, there is going to be a disastrous automobile accident in this city,” he wrote. “Drivers of the big machines seem to show little regard for the personal safety of pedestrians.”

Change was afoot, but it wasn‘t to be easy.

Other names in the news of 1908 were Sarah Bernhardt, H.G. Wells, Ezra Pound, Connie Mack, Mark Twain, Claude Monet and Albert Einstein. And if any of those folk wanted to buy a house in our small town in the West, here was a deal at 465 F St.

“FOR SALE. A bargain. 5-rm. house with bath, hot and cold water, all furnished. Lot 40’ X 120’, with barn. $2,000.”

So, 111 years ago, change came calling - then motoring and even flying - to the world, but change is never all roses. The shouted admonition, “Get A Horse!” was heard often by new motorists and indeed, a few of them did return to the buggy after misadventures with the horseless carriage. But the “Model T” was way too attractive and inexpensive, and the trend towards the automobile was not to be impeded.

I guess it’s here to stay, as well.

(Historian Skip Sommer is an honorary member of the Petaluma Historical Museum and Heritage Homes. You can reach him at skipsommer@hotmail.com)

