Out and About in Petaluma

BALKAN ODYSSEY

Planned as a colorful, multi-sensory evening of celebration - highlighting the culture, food, music and history of the Balkan Peninsula of Eastern Europe - “Balkan Odyssey” will be presented by the Petaluma Woman’s Club, Thursday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. A homemade dinner of specialty foods (Macedonian cabbage rolls, Greek cucumber salad, beet salad, potatoes, pierogis and dolmas) will be followed by spirited dancing (lessons included) to the live music of the Petaluma-based Jubilee Klezmer Ensemble. $25. RSVPs required, by noon on Saturday, March 16. Call 762-4271 or write membership@petalumawomansclub.com. 518 B St.

PetalumaWomansClub.org.

‘ALL ABOUT MY MOTHER’

Petaluma Film Alliance presents Pedro Almodovar’s 1999, Spanish language drama “All About My Mother,” starring Cecilia Roth, Penelope Cruz, Candela Pena and Marisa Paredes as a group of women with an array of pasts (Cruz plays a pregnant nun, for one thing) who form a powerful bond in Barcelona. Wednesday, March 27. Lecture/introduction at 6 p.m., screening at 7 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students/seniors, $6 all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

WEEKLY DEMENTIA

SUPPORT

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s disease (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. Meetings are from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert. A small donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

WELCOME TO

THE VILLAGE

The Village Network of Petaluma continues its twice-a-month meetings, informing interested parties about the local nonprofit’s efforts to assist aging adults in actively and safely living in their homes and community. Village members and volunteers will share skills, support, fun and friendship with interested community members and their friends and family. Thursday, March 14, 11 a.m. to noon. Meetings take place at the Village Network offices, 955 S. Petaluma Blvd. For information call 776-6055 or email info@villagenetworkofpetaluma.org.

CRAZY LOVE

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum presents a series of Musical Monday talks/recitals by pianist Kayleen Asbo, the cultural historian of the Santa Rosa Symphony. Titled “Crazy Love: The Romances of the Great Composers,” the series (which began in February) continues on Monday mornings through April 22, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Next up, on March 18, is a talk titled “Did They or Didn’t They?”

The presentation will take a look at the (unrequited?) love of composer Johannes Brahms for his lifelong friend, the married Clara Schumann; “Bliss, Bach and a Year in Italy” (April 8), exploring the relationship of Fanny Mendelssohn and Wilhelm Hensel; and finally, “Love’s Enigmas” (April 22), examining the unusual marriage of Sir Edward and Lady Alice Elgar. 20 Fourth St. $30. KayleenAsbo.com

‘RISE OF THE INDIE

PROFESSIONAL’

Part of an ongoing series of conversations held at downtown Petaluma’s Keller Street CoWork, “Rise of the Indie Professional” will feature a number of experts describing insightful ways to navigate the rapid changes in our current economy, with tips on starting new independent businesses in Petaluma and Sonoma County. Danielle Stroble, the director of Keller Street CoWork, will be leading the lively panel discussions, the next of which is Thursday, March 28. 4 p.m. 140 Keller St. KellerStreetCowork.com.