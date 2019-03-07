Petaluma filmmakers land short in International Ocean Film Festival

A pair of local filmmakers focused on the ocean call their current project, a series of short films, “Every Second Breath.” This is because half of the oxygen we breathe comes from plant life in the ocean — and the seas are running out of breath.

Cynthia Abbott and Andrea Leland, both of Petaluma, will screen a short film, “The Ocean’s Message,” at the 16th annual International Ocean Film Festival in San Francisco on March 9. The film is the second in the “Every Second Breath” project. A series of 12 short films are planned. Once completed, they will be integrated into a single documentary.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that ‘The Ocean’s Message’ was accepted into the festival,” Abbott said. “It’s the perfect ocean film festival to get into, the largest in the world, drawing an international audience of ocean specialists, filmmakers and the public. They received a record amount of submissions this year, so we’re honored to be one of the films chosen.”

By now, most of us know about the polluting of the sea by plastic. Many are learning about the warming, the rising, even the acidification of oceans.

But oxygen depletion?

“The ocean is the lungs of our planet,” writes Jeff Dorman, Ph.D., science advisor for “Every Second Breath.” He is the executive director of the Farallon Institute, a nonprofit scientific organization in Petaluma dedicated to the understanding and preservation of healthy marine ecosystems.

“Most of the Earth’s oxygen in the atmosphere (50-70 percent) is produced by plants in the ocean,” he writes. “It comes from phytoplankton, kelp, and other algae.”

But in the past decade, ocean oxygen levels have declined. A Feb. 25, 2019, article in “Scientific American” states that “the levels in some tropical regions have dropped by a startling 40 percent in the last 50 years, some recent studies reveal. Levels have dropped more subtly elsewhere, with an average loss of 2 percent globally.”

At first, Abbott and Leland simply planned to make a long documentary.

“But due to the urgency of the situation, we decided to start getting small chunks out right away and do the documentary later,” Abbott said.

The third short film is in production.

The goal of “Every Second Breath” is to give voice to ordinary people whose lives have been transformed by the ocean, and who have in turn committed themselves to become agents of change. Rather than focus on science, the project is concerned with action: what’s being done and what concerned citizens and their children can do to help save the oceans.

“So many are working on the science now,” Abbott said. “we want to inspire people. You don’t have to be a scientist or a politician to do something. You can mobilize.”

As an example of local action, she cites an association of divers who hold urchin-removal events on the Sonoma County coast. Purple sea urchin densities in Northern California are currently sixty times greater than their historic level. In large numbers, they can consume and wipe out kelp and other algae, changing the landscape from a diverse kelp forest to what is known as an “urchin barren.” Bull kelp, usually common on our coast, has declined dramatically since 2014.

“The Ocean’s Message,” explained Abbott, is a five-minute overview of the world’s oceans — their beauty, humanity’s reliance on them, current ocean crises, and what is being done to restore and save the seas. The first film in the project, “Mark Nolan: Tide Pools,” takes the viewer to the tide pools near Pigeon Point Lighthouse in San Mateo, where a group of students explore the wonders of the intertidal zone. The next film will profile a local commercial fisherman with an unusually high level of consciousness of the ocean’s ills.