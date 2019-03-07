s
Petaluma filmmakers land short in International Ocean Film Festival

CLARK MILLER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | March 7, 2019, 8:31AM
| Updated 3 hours ago.
A pair of local filmmakers focused on the ocean call their current project, a series of short films, “Every Second Breath.” This is because half of the oxygen we breathe comes from plant life in the ocean — and the seas are running out of breath.

Cynthia Abbott and Andrea Leland, both of Petaluma, will screen a short film, “The Ocean’s Message,” at the 16th annual International Ocean Film Festival in San Francisco on March 9. The film is the second in the “Every Second Breath” project. A series of 12 short films are planned. Once completed, they will be integrated into a single documentary.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that ‘The Ocean’s Message’ was accepted into the festival,” Abbott said. “It’s the perfect ocean film festival to get into, the largest in the world, drawing an international audience of ocean specialists, filmmakers and the public. They received a record amount of submissions this year, so we’re honored to be one of the films chosen.”

By now, most of us know about the polluting of the sea by plastic. Many are learning about the warming, the rising, even the acidification of oceans.

But oxygen depletion?

“The ocean is the lungs of our planet,” writes Jeff Dorman, Ph.D., science advisor for “Every Second Breath.” He is the executive director of the Farallon Institute, a nonprofit scientific organization in Petaluma dedicated to the understanding and preservation of healthy marine ecosystems.

“Most of the Earth’s oxygen in the atmosphere (50-70 percent) is produced by plants in the ocean,” he writes. “It comes from phytoplankton, kelp, and other algae.”

But in the past decade, ocean oxygen levels have declined. A Feb. 25, 2019, article in “Scientific American” states that “the levels in some tropical regions have dropped by a startling 40 percent in the last 50 years, some recent studies reveal. Levels have dropped more subtly elsewhere, with an average loss of 2 percent globally.”

At first, Abbott and Leland simply planned to make a long documentary.

“But due to the urgency of the situation, we decided to start getting small chunks out right away and do the documentary later,” Abbott said.

The third short film is in production.

The goal of “Every Second Breath” is to give voice to ordinary people whose lives have been transformed by the ocean, and who have in turn committed themselves to become agents of change. Rather than focus on science, the project is concerned with action: what’s being done and what concerned citizens and their children can do to help save the oceans.

“So many are working on the science now,” Abbott said. “we want to inspire people. You don’t have to be a scientist or a politician to do something. You can mobilize.”

As an example of local action, she cites an association of divers who hold urchin-removal events on the Sonoma County coast. Purple sea urchin densities in Northern California are currently sixty times greater than their historic level. In large numbers, they can consume and wipe out kelp and other algae, changing the landscape from a diverse kelp forest to what is known as an “urchin barren.” Bull kelp, usually common on our coast, has declined dramatically since 2014.

“The Ocean’s Message,” explained Abbott, is a five-minute overview of the world’s oceans — their beauty, humanity’s reliance on them, current ocean crises, and what is being done to restore and save the seas. The first film in the project, “Mark Nolan: Tide Pools,” takes the viewer to the tide pools near Pigeon Point Lighthouse in San Mateo, where a group of students explore the wonders of the intertidal zone. The next film will profile a local commercial fisherman with an unusually high level of consciousness of the ocean’s ills.

“Every Second Breath” is supported technically by The Understory, a motion picture company consisting of cinematographers Fabian Aguirre and Maya Pisciotto.

“They’re an incredible team, they believe in the project, and they are very generous,” said Abbott, who explained that funding the project has been all about making connections. The project operates under the umbrella of the Center for Independent Documentaries, based in Boston. With thirty years of experience, the center manages the project’s budget and keeps it in line with regulations on nonprofits. Said Abbott, “Donations are our only source of income, and we are always looking for donors and sponsors.”

Abbott grew up in Southern California. An interest in anthropology and cinema led to her studying ethnographic filmmaking in New Mexico. She lived in Marin County for thirty years before relocating to Petaluma.

“I’ve always loved the ocean,” she said. “As a child in Southern California I spent the summers at the beach. And I’ve always been a conservationist in my heart, trying to leave a small footprint.”

She traces her environmental consciousness to a six-month program she took at the Environmental Forum of Marin, a group formed in 1972 to avert a future of unchecked development in the county. A singular event for her was visiting the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito and seeing an exhibit of huge sculptures of marine mammals made from plastic taken from the ocean.

“The art moved me,” she said.

Abbott met her co-producer/director, Andrea Leland, at a media mixer in Petaluma.

They found that they shared passions for filmmaking and the ocean. Leland divides her time between Petaluma and the Virgin Islands.

She has produced and directed award-winning documentaries, mostly on Caribbean cultures. Residing on St. John Island for more than 25 years, she has seen firsthand the urgency of creating films about the ocean crisis.

“I get overwhelmed and despondent at times,” Abbott acknowleged, “but then I move to hope and action. The antidote to despair is action. I have faith in humanity, that we will turn this around. But we can’t wait for large policy movements. We have to start locally.”

“I believe that film can change and inspire people,” she continued. “It happened to me when I saw “Becoming American,” about a Hmong refugee family from highland Laos resettling in the U.S. I was so moved by it that I ended up mentoring a Liberian woman who was imprisoned at age ten in a refugee camp and escaped fourteen years later.”

There are many other, similarly forceful films about the environment, Abbott, points out, naming such works as “Chasing Coral” and “Chasing Ice.”

“These are great stories and films that give you some hope,” she said. “That’s what we want to do.”

