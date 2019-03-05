For Petaluma’s Dylan Chambers, music is a lifelong experience

It’s a rainy winter day and Dylan Chambers is taking a break from his duties at the Haight Street Arts Center in San Francisco to talk about some of the things he cherishes most in life — art, music and family. Chambers, the 33-year-old front-man for the Petaluma-based band Midnight Transit, has worked at the arts center for almost two years.

“Painting, creating music, it’s all in the same wheelhouse to me,” he explains. “I’m sort of the jack-of-all-trades running this place day-to-day and maintaining the gallery when we’re open to the public. We have a print studio upstairs that focuses on [rock concert] poster art from the ’60s right through now. I’m also the artist-in-residence and I put on benefit concerts and events. John Oates of Hall and Oates, Emmylou Harris and Bob Weir are some of the heavyweight names who have come through.”

Among the psychedelic-rock art reproduced by the center’s print studio are vintage posters promoting the Chambers Brothers, the pioneering multi-racial rock/rhythm and blues band that was led by his father, Lester, and his uncle, Willie.

“It’s cool because I’m able to talk to folks about actually knowing one of those bands that’s in one of those posters,” he says.

Indeed, Dylan’s history with the Chambers Brothers — who scored hits with “Time Has Come Today,” “Peace Love & Happiness,” “People Get Ready” and “Funky,” and other songs — is far from academic. In 1989, at age 4, Dylan joined the Chambers Brothers onstage to sing Otis Redding’s “Dock of the Bay” at Lincoln Center in New York City.

“I performed a couple of times with my pops,” he says, “but that show was the defining moment when I look back. That’s when I knew that being onstage and performing was something I needed to do the rest of my life.”

For Dylan, performing is “higher than just doing something you love or that is creative—it’s a calling.”

Despite his early appearance at Lincoln Center, Dylan’s family has endured hardships and tribulations. But he’s learned from his father’s experiences.

Lester, 78, grew up in in the 1940s Mississippi as the son of sharecroppers who faced poverty and oppression that included the constant threat of Ku Klux Klan lynchings. At age nine, Lester’s family escaped in the middle of the night from a brutal landlord and headed for Los Angeles. Lester and Willie, now 80, rose to rock stardom in the 1960s only to be cheated out of their royalties. In fact, the brothers received no royalties between 1967 and 1994. Eventually, Lester and Dylan found themselves homeless while sheltering on occasion at a Novato recording studio. Yoko Ono heard of their plight and in 2010 rented a house on Petaluma’s east side for Lester and Dylan. Lester later received assistance from Sweet Relief, a non-profit charity that provides grants to needy to musicians, to help with medical problems.

“Petaluma is the longest I’ve lived in one place,” says Dylan, who has resided in 10 states over the years.

As a child, he often toured with his father and his mother Lola Chambers, who works in the film industry as a costume supervisor. In the past, she designed costumes for the Chambers Brothers, Earth Wind and Fire, the Commodores and other top acts.