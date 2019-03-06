THURSDAY

NATE LOPEZ

Guitarist Nate Lopez, master player of a unique type of 8-string hybrid guitar, plays beloved acoustic tunes sampling numerous styles and genres. It has been said of his playing, “If you closed your eyes, you’d believe what you were hearing was at least three separate master musicians.” In 2017, he was voted the Best Acoustic Musician in the North Bay. See for yourself at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

VAGINA MONOLOGUES

Eve Ensler’s groundbreaking play, a series of monologues representing an array of experiences by women around the world, will be staged at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum. A cast of (approximately) a dozen local actors will perform the groundbreaking work, directed by Petaluma’s Ronda Black. 20 Fourth St. 7 p.m.

15-MINUTE HAMLET

BLACK COMEDY

The students of Casa Grande High School’s performing arts program present two brilliant farces, beginning this weekend. In addition to Peter Shaffer’s “Black Comedy,” in which a young sculptor’s wild weekend includes a visiting art critic, some badly borrowed furniture, a drop-in by the sculptor’s girlfriend’s judgmental dad, a nervous neighbor, an ex-girlfriend, pratfalls, pranks, mistaken identities and more – much of it taking place in the dark (you’ll have to see it to understand why). Accompanying the main event is Tom Stoppard’s hilarious “15-minute Hamlet,” shrinking the famously-four-hour play to a succinct quarter-hour, including a brisk two-minute version which much be seen “to be” believed. Both pieces are directed by John Rustan. Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9 at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 10 at 1 p.m. Casa Grande High School, 333 Casa Grande Rd. Tickets $5-$10.

SATURDAY

FLYTRAP

Based right here in Petaluma, the rock band Flytrap is peopled by local musicians Sean England, Jon Hendricks, Todd Bugbee and Tim Baker, performing a mixture of original tunes and human-pleasing cover songs. Rosen’s 256 North, 8 p.m. No cover. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 256North.com.

THE ACROSONICS

As outrageously danceable as they are beautifully bluesy, The Acrosonics return to Petaluma’s Red Brick for an evening of great music and effortlessly energetic melody-powered fun. Red Brick, 101 Second St. 7 p.m. $5 cover. RedBrickRestaurant.com.

TUPPERWARE REMIX PARTY

Better known as TWRP, this Canada-based synth-rock/electro-funk/glam-hair-costume metal ensemble look as much like the hosts of a Saturday morning cartoon show as they sound like … well, like a really awesome mash-up band from Canada. Dressed like colorful escapees from Comic-Con (get ready for robots, time-travelers and animal-human hybrids), one could truly say there is nothing on the planet quite like TWRP. Check them out at the Mystic, where their opening act will be Planet Booty. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $14. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

THE WIZARD OF OZ

“Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.” “Just follow the Yellow Brick Road.” “I’ll get you, my pretty, and your little dog too!” “Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain!” “There’s no place like home.” Boulevard Cinemas presents the 1938 classic as part of its popular Flashback series of movies. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film plays again at the same times on Wednesday, March 13. Cinemawest.com.