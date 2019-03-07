Helping Out: Roadside cleanup volunteers needed, corned beef feed helps firemen

PETALUMA WHEELMEN

ROADSIDE CLEAN-UP

Saturday, March 9,

Starts at 9 a.m.

1051 Walker Rd.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Petaluma Wheelmen Cycle Club is getting ready for its first roadside cleanup event, and the members are looking for volunteers to join in the fun. During the cleanup, volunteers will pick up trash along the scenic and beautiful Valley Ford Road.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma Wheelmen has a lengthy history of community involvement, providing a friendly, open group for all skill levels.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD BE KNOW? Volunteers will be provided with safety vests, safety signs and bags, and complimentary coffee and snacks will be available. For further information call Molly Mazella at 867-8200.

CORNED BEEF AND

CABBAGE FEED

PENNGROVE

SOCIAL FIREMEN

Saturday, March 9,

4-7 p.m.

Penngrove’s

Community Clubhouse

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Stan Pronzini and his mighty crew will be cooking up loads of corned beef and cabbage, generously provided by Bud’s Meats. Desserts will be on hand courtesy of Penngrove’s 4-H Club. IN addition to the feast, a Pot-O-Gold drawing will give away Visa gift cards worth $50, $100 and $200.

WHO DOES IT HELP? All proceeds from the corned beef and cabbage feed go toward maintaining the Penngrove Community Clubhouse and Penngrove Park.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for kids under 12-years-old, and are available at the door. For information, call Stanley Pronzini at 217-7161

SPAGHETTI DINNER:

NATIVE DAUGHTERS

Tuesday, March 12,

Begins at 5 p.m.

Hermann Sons Hall

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Spaghetti is what’s happening, and lots of it. That’s just the tip of the iceberg at this annual fundraiser, highlighting good food, good people and good times, all for a good cause.

Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave. $15 for adults, and $5 for kids 8-years-old and under.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Native Daughters of the Golden West, established in 1886, continues to carry out its original mission of preserving California’s history and many historical landmarks, while providing scholarships for local children with medical needs through the NDGW Children’s Foundation.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are available at the door, and everyone is welcome.

PHOENIX THEATER

SPRINKLER/ROOF

REPAIR

Crowdfunding campaign

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Phoenix Theater needs an up-to-date sprinkler system and a brand new roof. Repairs are estimated to cost upwards of $200,000, and are required to keep the beloved local institution open. So far, about $35,000 has been raised through the GoFundMe campaign.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma Phoenix Center, a 501C3 organization, supports local youth through concerts, recreation space, a teen health clinic and numerous art and music programs.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, go to GoFundMe.com, and search “Save the Phoenix.” A donation in any amount is appreciated, and it all helps.

RUBY AZEVEDO

CANCER

TREATMENT

Crowdfunding

Campaign

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Jan. 2 of this year, Petaluma’s Ruby Rose Azevedo was diagnosed with Leukemia.