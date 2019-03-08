The Buzz: Jeffrey Weissman gets Australia’s attention, crabfeed raises big bucks

PETALUMA’S WEISSMAN TAKES “BACK TO THE FUTURE” DOWN UNDER: Local actor Jeffrey Weissman made a long-distance TV appearance on Australia’s Today Extra over the weekend, appearing remotely to discuss the 30th anniversary of “Back to the Future II,” in which Weissman appeared as George McFly, the dad of Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly. The sequel was released in November of 1989. Weissman went on to play the character again in “Back to the Future III” as well. Kicking off a year of celebrations, Weissman appeared for a 5-minute interview on the NBC news program.

“I was a big fan of the first movie, and of Crispin Glover, who originally played George, so when I was offered the role, I had to pinch myself,” Weissman told Today hosts Sonia Kruger and David Campbell, tossing in a lighthearted tease about having been instructed to greet Kruger first and then Campbell, apparently a real thing. “It’s true,” Campbell said, laughing, “It’s Sonia and David, not David and Sonia, an alpha-beta thing, but we’re not allowed to go into that.”

Weissman’s Today appearance was televised from the NBC studio in San Francisco. In response to a question from Campbell, Weissman admitted that his uncannily spot-on appearance in the films (replacing Glover so effectively that the actor actually sued the filmmakers) is still a matter of some controversy in the industry.

“I’ll go to events and say, ‘Hi, I played George McFly in “Back to the Future II and III,”’ and people will say, ‘No you didn’t,’” Weissman said. “I’d guess that about 40 percent of fans don’t realize that there was a different George McFly in the second and third movie. But if you are paying attention, I get sixth billing at the beginning of the film.” In the interview, he went on to describe the experience of hanging upside down for days of shooting, during a scene when the 77-year-old George floats around the house, dangling from a hovering machine by his feet. “That scene took about two weeks to shoot,” he recalls.

Over the next year, to celebrate the anniversary of the film, Weissman will be participating in a number of fundraising events, using the film’s popularity to raise money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which was founded to support Parkinson’s disease research. Fox, of course, has been living with Parkinson’s since 1991.

“It’s all about Michael,” Weissman said of the coming year’s activities. They will include “We’re Going Back to the Future,” a tour of Los Angeles filming locations for the movie, and a Chicago appearance by Weissman’s band Mr. Fusion, made up of other “Back to the Future” cast-members Harry Waters Jr. (Marvin Berry), Mark McClure (Dave McFly) and Donald Fullilove (Goldie Wilson). Information about those and other events can be found at BacktotheFuture.com and outoftimefoundation.org.

CRAB FEED RAISES OVER 90 GRAND FOR BOYS & GIRLS CLUB: The fresh-cooked crab (and crab-shaped breads) may have been the main course, but the main event at The Boys & Girls Club’s annual fundraiser (at Lucchesi Park on January 26) was a moving musical performance by a five-year club member (and counselor-in-training) named Juliette W. After singing Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” and Lennon & Maisy’s “A Life That’s Good,” from television’s “Nashville,” Juliette shared the many ways that the Club has had a profound and positive effect on her life. The tear-inducing moment was surely one the many reasons the event went on to raise over $90,000 dollars for Sonoma County Boys & Girls Club.