Film Reviews: Atmospheric ‘Greta,’ rousing ‘Fighting with My Family’

A pair of new films shine a light on two very different depictions of obsession.

In “Greta,” co-written and directed by the acclaimed, Oscar-nominated director Neil Jordan (The Crying Game”), the great French actress Isabelle Hupert gets one of her best-ever English-language roles in a film about a charming elderly woman with some not-so-charming secrets.

“Fighting with My Family,” meanwhile, takes a much lighter approach to what is (surprisingly enough) a true story. In the film, television writer-director Stephan Merchant (“The Office”) busts impressively into feature films with this entertaining comedy-drama adaptation of Max Fisher’s 2012 documentary “The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family.”

Based on the life of WWE superstar Paige (played in the film by Florence Pugh, of Netflix’s “The Outlaw King” and BBC’s “The Little Drummer Girl”), the film features Dwayne Johnson as himself, and details Paige’s rise from obscure wannabe wrestler, doing roadside exhibitions with her slam-dunk-loving family in England, to the real-life, televised wrestling rings of the WWE.

Here’s what a pair of writers from our pool of young film critics have to say about these two new films.

‘GRETA” (R)

Alexa Chipman

“Greta” is a film that defies categorization.

As a horror film, it is mediocre, with relaxed pacing that concentrates on character building rather than igniting fear. Seen as a relationship drama with vague horror-esque elements, it works remarkably well. Setting aside expectations, what emerges is a genuine story of connection between the film’s two primary characters, Greta (Chloë Grace Moretz) and Frances (Isabelle Huppert).

What draws the two women together is a raw sense of loss. It is how they cope that varies. Dealing with grief and isolation is a core theme in the story, and their quiet exchanges are beautiful, albeit sinister.

Most thrillers splash through dramatic waters, causing obvious waves. “Greta” tiptoes in, without disturbing the surface, but danger is still present. The film creates a strange, dreamlike quality that is atmospheric, not terrifying, relishing its moments of dark humor.

The elegant camerawork and textured lighting captured my attention from the first scene. You can almost smell the musty toys and wet earth of Greta’s tiny garden. Nick Emerson’s editing is fluid, as if removing time itself. Seamless transitions create an oddly serene experience, despite the unsettling matter.

I have always found the Russian myths and tales of the supernatural figure of Baba Yaga to be fascinating and “Greta” evokes a similar vibe, though set in contemporary Manhattan. Because the story bears a similarity to such fairy tales, the plot is easy to predict - a problem that does not diminish its charm.

While I have no idea what genre “Greta” belongs in, I do know that it is a mesmerizing film with noteworthy performances from Moretz and Huppert.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up and Happy Face]

‘FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY’ (PG-13)

Anderson Templeton

“Fighting With My Family” is a thoroughly badass - yet surprisingly heartwarming - rags to riches story, about the real-life trials that one British outcast faces in order to pursue her dream of joining the WWE, aka World Wrestling Entertainment.

The cool thing about this film is that it not only follows Saraya Jade Bevis (best known as WWE’s two-time Diva champion Paige), it invites the audience into the struggles and triumphs of her family, as she and her brother attempt to join the WWE. Despite my limited knowledge and interest in the popular wrestling show, I was surprised at how fast I became sucked into the story. I couldn’t help but fall in love with this family, their passion, and the unconventional way they express love.