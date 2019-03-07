Petaluma writer-artist brings beer to the end of the world

Suppose the world ended today.

Assuming you were among the survivors, what would you do tomorrow?

For the characters in Ken Weaver’s imaginative web-based comic strip “Massive Potions,” there is no question. On the first day of the apocalypse, they start brewing beer.

“Beer was always a part of it,” says Weaver. “It’s hard for me to imagine the apocalypse without beer.”

Now celebrating one full year of “Massive Potions” being delivered weekly, newsletter-style, to a subscriber list that currently numbers about 2,000, Weaver, of Petaluma, says he’s feeling good about how far the comic has come. Especially considering he never dreamed of becoming a cartoonist, until it became obvious that was the only way to bring his uniquely comedic post-apocalyptic world to life.

“I’ve had this story in my head for some time,” allows Weaver, sipping a glass of beer at Petaluma’s Taps Beer Co. and Kitchen. “At least, I’ve had some version of these characters for a while. I used to do more traditional literary fiction, short fiction, things like that. I started out writing ‘Massive Potions’ as a novel. I wrote maybe 40,000 words or so, just trying to flesh out this territory, but I finally decided I did not have the writing chops at that point. It did help me a lot, though, just getting into this world and this space, figuring out what kind of story I wanted to tell.”

Weaver will be appearing this weekend in Santa Rosa at the Sonoma County Anime-Comic Con. It’s a big step for Weaver, who says most of his public appearances since starting “Massive Potions” have been at beer festivals, not comic book conventions.

Until “Massive Potions” appeared in early 2018, Weaver was best known as a freelance beer journalist. He served for two years as editor of “All About Beer” magazine, and still continues to write beer notes for a variety of clients, and beer-themed articles for several publications and websites around the country, including the online beer-rating site “Beer Advocate.”

Of the specific beer he’s enjoying at the moment – Ceremonial, a session IPA from Burial Beer in Asheville, North Carolina, Weaver says, “It’s good. I’ve liked Burial’s stuff in the past. As far as Petaluma breweries go, we go to HenHouse a lot. They make the kind of beers I’ve been digging.”

Though Weaver says he rarely discusses it these days, he began as a physicist, with a master’s degree from Cornell University.

“My wife and I were both Ph.D. students there, and we left with our master’s degrees, then wanted to do other things,” he explains. “We moved down to D.C. and my wife got into renewable energy stuff, and I did an MFA program. By then we were both pretty burnt-out with academia. It wasn’t our wall to climb, you could say. So I guess the basic trajectory, for me, was that I did physics, I quit, and I’ve been writing ever since.”

And beer, he allows, has been an important part of that trajectory.

“It’s been a great conduit to meet really cool people, to interact with my community and sort of just carve out a voice and a space for myself,” he says. “It’s all part of my journey towards writing the weird kind of fiction I’ve always wanted to write. Everything I’ve been doing since leaving physics has been about picking up the skills I needed to start producing a bizarre web comic about beer makers in a post-apocalyptic world.”