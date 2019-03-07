s
Petaluma writer-artist brings beer to the end of the world

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | March 7, 2019, 12:01PM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
PLANNING TO GO?

What: Sonoma County Anime-Comic Con

When: Sunday, March 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa

Admission: $7 general, kids under 12 are free.

Massive Potions: Check it out online at MassivePotions.com

Suppose the world ended today.

Assuming you were among the survivors, what would you do tomorrow?

For the characters in Ken Weaver’s imaginative web-based comic strip “Massive Potions,” there is no question. On the first day of the apocalypse, they start brewing beer.

“Beer was always a part of it,” says Weaver. “It’s hard for me to imagine the apocalypse without beer.”

Now celebrating one full year of “Massive Potions” being delivered weekly, newsletter-style, to a subscriber list that currently numbers about 2,000, Weaver, of Petaluma, says he’s feeling good about how far the comic has come. Especially considering he never dreamed of becoming a cartoonist, until it became obvious that was the only way to bring his uniquely comedic post-apocalyptic world to life.

“I’ve had this story in my head for some time,” allows Weaver, sipping a glass of beer at Petaluma’s Taps Beer Co. and Kitchen. “At least, I’ve had some version of these characters for a while. I used to do more traditional literary fiction, short fiction, things like that. I started out writing ‘Massive Potions’ as a novel. I wrote maybe 40,000 words or so, just trying to flesh out this territory, but I finally decided I did not have the writing chops at that point. It did help me a lot, though, just getting into this world and this space, figuring out what kind of story I wanted to tell.”

Weaver will be appearing this weekend in Santa Rosa at the Sonoma County Anime-Comic Con. It’s a big step for Weaver, who says most of his public appearances since starting “Massive Potions” have been at beer festivals, not comic book conventions.

Until “Massive Potions” appeared in early 2018, Weaver was best known as a freelance beer journalist. He served for two years as editor of “All About Beer” magazine, and still continues to write beer notes for a variety of clients, and beer-themed articles for several publications and websites around the country, including the online beer-rating site “Beer Advocate.”

Of the specific beer he’s enjoying at the moment – Ceremonial, a session IPA from Burial Beer in Asheville, North Carolina, Weaver says, “It’s good. I’ve liked Burial’s stuff in the past. As far as Petaluma breweries go, we go to HenHouse a lot. They make the kind of beers I’ve been digging.”

Though Weaver says he rarely discusses it these days, he began as a physicist, with a master’s degree from Cornell University.

“My wife and I were both Ph.D. students there, and we left with our master’s degrees, then wanted to do other things,” he explains. “We moved down to D.C. and my wife got into renewable energy stuff, and I did an MFA program. By then we were both pretty burnt-out with academia. It wasn’t our wall to climb, you could say. So I guess the basic trajectory, for me, was that I did physics, I quit, and I’ve been writing ever since.”

And beer, he allows, has been an important part of that trajectory.

“It’s been a great conduit to meet really cool people, to interact with my community and sort of just carve out a voice and a space for myself,” he says. “It’s all part of my journey towards writing the weird kind of fiction I’ve always wanted to write. Everything I’ve been doing since leaving physics has been about picking up the skills I needed to start producing a bizarre web comic about beer makers in a post-apocalyptic world.”

It’s no surprise that as a beer aficionado - one with a novelistic sense of scale and a fondness for dark humor - that “Massive Potions” takes place at the edge of a ruined city, right at the border between what’s left of humanity and a vast desert. The strip’s characters include mutants, talking animals and insects, a sentient pile of sand, a floating demon or two, and a married couple with a dream of running the best brewpub possible - given the circumstances.

The strip is accessible through the Massive Potions website and on Facebook, and is delivered weekly through a free subscription. Each four-panel comic is accompanied by a short shout-out to some beer or brew Weaver is fond of that week, and usually includes a personal note from Weaver as well, keeping his followers up on whatever he’s doing.

Fans can even purchase specially designed “Massive Potions” beer glasses, created by Weaver, who admits that it’s funny to think of himself as an artist or graphic designer, since none of that came naturally to him.

“I studied a lot of graphic design before I started going down this path, learning to understand shapes, and negative space and all the ways you can play with these things,” he says. “Honestly, I’ve spent stupid amounts of time trying to teach myself how to be a comic artist.”

To draw the strip - which is as pleasantly colorfull as it is gleefully weird - Weaver uses a digital drawing tool called ProCreate, which has allowed him to go far further than we was able to do when he was drawing his characters by hand.

“The thing about ProCreate is, you don’t have to be good,” he says with a laugh. “If you can draw a shape, and then another shape, you can do whatever you want if you’re stubborn enough. And I found that I’m really, really stubborn. I wasn’t any good at first. Not at all. I was terrible, but I wanted it. I wanted it bad, and I just kept doing sketches until I got to a place where I was okay with what I was doing. It’s taken years to build those muscles, but I’m pretty happy with how the strip looks right now. And obviously, I’m going to keep working at it, and keep learning, and keep telling my stories the best I can, ‘cause that’s just what I do.”

Given that this particular story has been lurking in Weaver’s mind for over ten years, it’s reasonable to wonder how much the plot of “Massive Potions” has evolved in its transition from novel to comic strip. Though certain elements of the story have certainly shifted, one key point has never changed.

“There was always going to be a brewery at the end of the world, of some sort,” Weaver says. “Some versions were even more apocalyptic, and very, very dreary. You could easily take this to a dark, dark space if you wanted, in terms of being set in the apocalypse. But that didn’t feel right to me. It made more sense to be light and playful.”

The Sonoma County fires of 2017 were definitely part of his vision, to a degree, he believes. That and the current political environment, with all of the recent talk of a new nuclear arms race on the horizon.

“I think everybody is in a bit of a post-apocalyptic vibe right now,” he says. “The end of the world has never seemed so potentially possible, so right-around-the-corner, as it sometimes does these days. That’s just how life feels sometimes, to a certain degree, for a lot of people.”

Lifting his beer in a toast, he adds, “So, you know, cheers.”

