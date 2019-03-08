s
Culture Junkie: On podcasts, radio days and a little show called 'Mobituaries'

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | March 8, 2019, 12:01AM
| Updated 54 minutes ago.
I’m a little late to the table, I know, but I have recently discovered podcasts.

Based on what I’ve experienced so far, I think I like them.

A lot.

Then again, I’ve always been a fan of radio.

That there is a certain similarity between many current podcast productions — designed to be “consumed” via electronic devices including smart phones and computers — and certain popular shows from the Golden Age of radio, is obvious.

The golden age of radio, according to historians, was back in the 1930s and ’40s, when radio was the primary source of entertainment for most Americans. The term “golden age,” of course, often refers to more than just peak popularity. There are those, for example, who are fond of pronouncing that television shows are currently enjoying a second golden age. This is despite the fact that during television’s first golden age (in the 1950s), it was common for 50 or 60 percent of available viewers to tune into a single TV show. “I Love Lucy” was the champion for years, compared to the present, when the most popular shows (“The Big Bang Theory” is one current winner) are happy to get 13-15 percent of available viewers. Yet in terms of the resurgence in quality of television program, which includes the offering of such producers as HBO, Amazon and Netflix, one could certainly argue that television has been enjoying a new kind of golden age, one defined more by excellence of artistry than actual popularity.

Using that general definition, there are many culture-watchers who’ve pronounced of late that the podcast is currently enjoying its own golden age. A podcast, to use a very simplistic description, is an episodic series of audio programs delivered to users through some kind of media player — I use iTunes — and listened to however one chooses. I tend to use my phone.

The link between podcasts and radio is made all the tighter by the fact that many popular podcasts are radio shows. First broadcast on a radio station, they then become available through some podcast delivery system, much like some mainstream television shows immediately become available through Comcast On Demand and the like. It allows busy people to catch their favorite radio programs when it’s most convenient, and to avoid missing a beloved show just because they got busy. Though I do enjoy listening to NPR’s radio broadcasts of “This American Life” and the “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me” quiz show on Saturday mornings while driving from one place to another, being able to download and listen to the podcast version provides a degree of flexibility that I have quickly become dependent on.

But recently, after months of limiting my podcast listening to just those sort of rerun radio shows, I’ve become hooked on a couple of podcasts that have left me hungry for more. For many people, their first entry-level podcast was NPR’s “Serial,” the Peabody-winning 2014 investigative series Sarah Koenig, following a single true-life mystery (involving a man who may have been convicted of a crime he didn’t commit) over the course of 12 episodes. At last report, the series has been downloaded over 68 million times. While I’ve heard plenty of radio programs about “Serial,” I have to confess I’ve never actually heard the immensely popular show.

My own first ever, regularly-downloaded podcast, it so happens, is a thing called “Drunk Ex-Pastors,” a twice-a-month show in which two former evangelical ministers (longtime friends Christian Kingery and Jason Stellman) drink shots of whiskey (and a lot of other things, depending on their mood) and talk about whatever occurs to them to talk about. Often, it’s religion and politics, but often veers off into any number of pop-cultural directions, as when they recently spent much of a show talking about the controversial Gillette commercial calling on men to be their best selves. In giving their reasons for appreciating the commercial, the hosts were alternately hilarious, thoughtful and deeply moving (and not even all that drunk).

My current favorite podcast is the relatively new “Mobituaries,” produced by CBS News, and hosted by journalistic humorist Mo Rocca.

It is what it sounds like. Obituaries — mostly of famous dead people — filtered through Rocca’s uniquely questioning sense of humor and curiosity. The podcast currently appears once a week. I caught the third episode earlier this year, quickly caught up on what I’d missed, and haven’t skipped a “Mobit” since. In the series, Rocca delves deeply into the lives of people whose accomplishments (and failures) consistently prove to be as surprising as they are inspiring. The series kicked off with a piece about the late comedian and JFK-impersonator Vaughn Meader, whose uncanny impression of John J. Kennedy launched his career, made him a household name, and then doomed him to obscurity from the moment the President was assassinated.

The episode was brilliantly researched and sensitively reported, ultimately becoming — and this is fairly typical of “Mobituaries” to date — both funny, sad, a little bit grim and oddly, undeniably beautiful. Among my other favorites in the series is the one where Rocca presents an obit for the entire Neanderthal species, and the most recent, an examination of the lives of Chang and Eng, the original “Siamese twins.” Their life in 1800s America was somewhat known to me, but the depth of detail Rocca delivers — beginning with a visit to a family reunion of the twins descendants in Mount Airy, North Carolina, ending with a lyrical description of the brothers’ near-simultaneous deaths — was, at times, deliciously thrilling.

Since becoming hooked on “Mobituaries” — which you can check out easily at Mobituaries.com — I’ve also dabbled in a few other similarly brainy podcasts, including the brand new “Should This Exist?” which takes a look at modern inventions, and tackles the pros and cons of that innovation’s relatively worthiness or ultimately danger to humankind. The first one talks to the designer of an app called “Woebot,” which offers AI-assisted therapeutic sessions right there on your smart phone.

Such is the current landscape of the podcast universe, where — back to my original point — there are even a number of popular shows in which fictional stories are performed by actors, with sound effects, just like in the golden age of radio. That period in history, as mentioned, lasted for over a decade.

I have a feeling that the current golden age of podcasts is only just getting started.

(“Culture Junkie” runs every other week. Feel free to reach out to David at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

