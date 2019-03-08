Culture Junkie: On podcasts, radio days and a little show called ‘Mobituaries’

I’m a little late to the table, I know, but I have recently discovered podcasts.

Based on what I’ve experienced so far, I think I like them.

A lot.

Then again, I’ve always been a fan of radio.

That there is a certain similarity between many current podcast productions — designed to be “consumed” via electronic devices including smart phones and computers — and certain popular shows from the Golden Age of radio, is obvious.

The golden age of radio, according to historians, was back in the 1930s and ’40s, when radio was the primary source of entertainment for most Americans. The term “golden age,” of course, often refers to more than just peak popularity. There are those, for example, who are fond of pronouncing that television shows are currently enjoying a second golden age. This is despite the fact that during television’s first golden age (in the 1950s), it was common for 50 or 60 percent of available viewers to tune into a single TV show. “I Love Lucy” was the champion for years, compared to the present, when the most popular shows (“The Big Bang Theory” is one current winner) are happy to get 13-15 percent of available viewers. Yet in terms of the resurgence in quality of television program, which includes the offering of such producers as HBO, Amazon and Netflix, one could certainly argue that television has been enjoying a new kind of golden age, one defined more by excellence of artistry than actual popularity.

Using that general definition, there are many culture-watchers who’ve pronounced of late that the podcast is currently enjoying its own golden age. A podcast, to use a very simplistic description, is an episodic series of audio programs delivered to users through some kind of media player — I use iTunes — and listened to however one chooses. I tend to use my phone.

The link between podcasts and radio is made all the tighter by the fact that many popular podcasts are radio shows. First broadcast on a radio station, they then become available through some podcast delivery system, much like some mainstream television shows immediately become available through Comcast On Demand and the like. It allows busy people to catch their favorite radio programs when it’s most convenient, and to avoid missing a beloved show just because they got busy. Though I do enjoy listening to NPR’s radio broadcasts of “This American Life” and the “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me” quiz show on Saturday mornings while driving from one place to another, being able to download and listen to the podcast version provides a degree of flexibility that I have quickly become dependent on.

But recently, after months of limiting my podcast listening to just those sort of rerun radio shows, I’ve become hooked on a couple of podcasts that have left me hungry for more. For many people, their first entry-level podcast was NPR’s “Serial,” the Peabody-winning 2014 investigative series Sarah Koenig, following a single true-life mystery (involving a man who may have been convicted of a crime he didn’t commit) over the course of 12 episodes. At last report, the series has been downloaded over 68 million times. While I’ve heard plenty of radio programs about “Serial,” I have to confess I’ve never actually heard the immensely popular show.