ST. PATRICK’S DAY
DINNER AT ELKS
Elks Lodge #901
Sun., March 17, 6 p.m.
WHAT’S HAPPENING?
The Elks Lodge #901 celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a fundraising dinner, featuring corned beef and cabbage, dancing, games and more.
WHO DOES IT HELP?
Funds raised will go to the Elks Lodge’s numerous community efforts.
WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The Elks Lodge is at 2105 S. McDowell Blvd. Cost is $20. Elks901.org.
PHOENIX THEATER
SAFETY REPAIRS
Crowdfunding campaign
WHAT’S HAPPENING?
The Phoenix Theater needs an up-to-date sprinkler system and a brand new roof. Repairs are estimated to cost upwards of $200,000, and are required to keep the beloved local institution open. So far, about $35,000 has been raised through the nonprofit’s GoFundMe campaign.
WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma Phoenix Center, a 501C3 organization, supports local youth through concerts, recreation space, a teen health clinic and numerous art and music programs.
WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, go to GoFundMe.com, and search “Save the Phoenix.” A donation in any amount is appreciated, and every little bit helps.
RUBY AZEVEDO
CANCER BATTLE
Crowdfunding campaign
WHAT’S HAPPENING?
On Jan. 2 of this year, Petaluma’s Ruby Rose Azevedo was diagnosed with Leukemia. She started treatment immediately, and it is expected to continue for two years. Ruby’s parents, Todd and Vanessa, have asked for their community’s help in absorbing the fast-climbing medical expenses, hoping for a minimum of $30,000, though they will need much more. As of this week, the campaign has raised almost $35,000.
WHO DOES IT HELP? Ruby Rose Azevedo lives in Petaluma with her family. She’s known for her bright smile and happy attitude.
WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, go to GoFundMe.com, and search “Ruby Azevedo.” A donation in any amount is appreciated, and every little bit helps.
[‘Helping Out’ is the Argus-Courier’s list of upcoming funbdraising efforts and benefit events]