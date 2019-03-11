The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of March 4-March 10, 2019
For yet another week, Michelle Obama’s memoir, “Becoming,” remains the No. 1 bestselling book in Petaluma. Leaping up to No. 2 is Delia Owens’ lyrical novel “Where the Crawdads Sing,” followed by Arthur Dawson’s “Where the World Begins” at No. 3. Subtitled “Sonoma Mountain Stories & Images,” the recently released book has been grabbing a lot of attention in the area, for obvious reasons.
On Copperfield’s list of bestselling books for kids and young adults, two titles by Peter Reynolds appear, with his recently released picture book “Say Something,” a colorful encouragement to young children to find a way to speak up about what matters, debuting in the No. 1 spot. The No. 5 bestseller this week is Reynold’s “The Dot,” a delightfully simple story of a girl who believes she has no artistic talent, transformed by a teacher’s ingeniously clever encouragement.
At No. 2 is Soman Chainani’s “School for Good and Evil: A Crystal of Time,” followed by “The Magical Land of Plenty” (No. 3), by Sharleen Campbell.
Though author Thomas Lennon’s in-store appearance has been postponed till a future date, his new fantasy book “Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles” has proved popular enough to land the book in the No. 7 spot on the bestseller list.
FICTION &
NON-FICTION
1. ‘Becoming,’ by Michelle Obama
2. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens
3. ‘Where the World Begins,’ by Arthur Dawson
4. ‘Dreyer’s English,’ by Benjamin Dreyer
5. ‘Chronicle of a Death Foretold,’ by Gabriel Garcia Marquez
6. ‘Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,’ by Samin Nosrat
7. ‘Women Rowing North,’ by Mary Pipher
8. ‘Threat: How the FBI Protects America,’ by Andrew McCabe
9. ‘On a River Winding Home,’ by John Sheehy and Scott Hess
10. ‘Devotions,’ by Mary Oliver
KIDS &
YOUNG ADULTS
1. ‘Say Something,’ by Peter Reynolds
2. ‘School for Good and Evil: A Crystal of Time,’ by Soman Chainani
3. ‘The Magical Land of Plenty,’ by Sharleen Campbell
4. ‘Wings of Fire: Lost Heir,’ by Tui Sutherland
5. ‘The Dot,’ by Peter Reynolds
6. ‘Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild,’ by Dav Pilkey
7. ‘Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles,’ by Thomas Lennon
8. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Impossible Crime,’ by Mac Barnett
9. ‘Not Quite Narwhal,’ by Jessie Sima
10. ‘Still Stuck,’ by Shinsuke Yoshitake
(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)