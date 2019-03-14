In a rural Petaluma repair shop, guitars are fixed, finessed and created

“This is where the magic happens.”

On a rainy Friday afternoon in West Petaluma, Geoff Luttrell is working in the large, welcoming barn that currently serves as the headquarters and classroom for Sonoma County Guitarworks. Luttrell and his wife Heather, who moved to Petaluma six years ago, also operate San Francisco Guitarworks, which Geoff founded 19 years ago.

“In San Francisco, we have a proper storefront, and this is … well, this is a barn,” Luttrell laughs. “It’s in a constant state of improvement and refurbishment, but it’s dry and it’s clean and it’s functional and it works for us.”

At the center of the room is a cluster of workbenches, each one fitted out with a slew of tools, some recognizable, others not so much. Here and there are larger tools: saws, drills and sanding machines. On a counter is a working turntable, on which is currently playing an album by Miles Davis.

“I recently started getting back into Jazz,” Luttrell acknowledges. “’Kind of Blue’ is amazing. It’s beyond amazing. It’s like the pyramids, an absolute pinnacle of human achievement.”

As someone who spends his time repairing and improving musical instruments, Luttrell admits that his enthusiasm for the arts and artists is nicely balanced with his lifelong knack for practical science and mechanics.

“I’ve been a tinkerer my whole life,” he says, continuing his tour of the facility. “I took my bikes apart and put them together again, all of that. Over the course of my adult life, I’ve had various careers, mostly in the skilled trades. I was a welder, I built bike frames, I was a sheet metal fabricator, an ASC certified mast tech. I worked at Volvo for a while. I worked at a British sports car shop.”

Around the edges of the large room are random examples of your standard barn-and-garage décor. A 3D Last Supper painting leans against a window. A row of reclining guitars in cases are lined up near a counter, across the room from a red, standing toolbox, a rack of guitar strings, a brightly colored kite, and a row of high-powered bow-and-arrow rigs hanging from the ceiling, not far from a makeshift archery target on a small hay bale against the far end of the building.

“I never shoot near any guitars,” Luttrell points out, laughing. “But sometimes I do shoot a little with certain customers.”

When a client arrives to pick up a pair of guitars, Luttrell turns his attention back to musical instruments,

“Here you are!” Luttrell says, lifting a case from the row of waiting guitars. “It’s in good shape now, and it plays great. And here’s your Les Paul. The frets are still very flat, so it has a little overtone here and there — but that’s just the fret tops. The action is good. It’s not super buzzy anywhere.”

A short technical discussion of re-fretting ensues, with a quick side tangent to the pros and cons of leaving staining on guitars when selling them (Luttrell’s opinion: leave the stains. They add character and a sense of history). The client asks a few questions regarding the proper wiring of certain electric guitars, and bids Luttrell goodbye. Within seconds, the phone rings, and Luttrell makes a quick appointment to meet another customer at the barn in fifteen minutes.