Out and About in Petaluma

LEARNING MAGIC

FOR KIDS

Aspiring illusionists age 8 to 12 are invited to a class on the art of magic and sleight-of-hand, taught by professional magicians from Shuffle’s Magic Shop in Santa Rosa. The class will be held at the Petaluma Regional Library, Thursday, March 21, 3 p.m. 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Participants will be taught skills needed to perform several impressive magic tricks. All materials provided. Free. The class is limited to 12 participants, so please register your child online or at the Children’s Reference Desk. Register at Sonomacounty.libcal.com/event/5156036.

‘MULHOLLAND DRIVE’

Petaluma Film Alliance presents David Lynch’s 2001 psychological thriller ”Muholland Drive,” starring Emily Watts and Laura Herring. The film, originally conceived by Lynch as a television series, is a twisty mystery about an amnesiac woman, a purse full of cash and a cryptic blue key. Wednesday, April 3. The film is 147 minutes, so the screening time will be moved up from its usual 7 p.m. start. Lecture/introduction at 6 p.m., screening at 6:30 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

WOMEN VETERANS

THEN AND NOW

A panel of veterans from the local chapter of Military Women Across the Nation (MWAN) will be speaking about their experiences serving in an array of wars including WWII, Korea, Vietnam and the Persian Gulf wars. Monday, March 25, 3:30-5 p.m. Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum comes to life for this special fundraising event inside the gorgeous local architectural treasure. Real-life characters from Petaluma’s history will appear to tell their stories, and a scavenger hunt will introduce visitors to nooks and crannies of the museum they may never have noticed before. The event includes beer, wine, food stations with small snacks, signature cocktails, live music, and benefit auctions (silent and live). Saturday, March 30. 7-11 p.m. $60. 20 Fourth St. PetalumaMuseum.com.

WEEKLY DEMENTIA

SUPPORT GROUP

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. Meetings are from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert.

A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

The next meetings are Thursday, March 21, 28 and April 3, 10, 14 and 24.

This is a fragrance free gathering.

The Petaluma Seniors Center is at 211 Novak Drive.

WELCOME TO THE VILLAGE

The Village Network of Petaluma continues its twice-a-month meetings, informing interested parties about the local nonprofit’s efforts to assist aging adults in actively and safely living in their homes and community. Village members and volunteers will share skills, support, fun and friendship with interested community members and their friends and family. Saturday, March 23, 11 a.m. to noon. Meetings take place at the Village Network offices, 955 S. Petaluma Blvd. For information call 776-6055 or email info@villagenetworkofpetaluma.org.

CRAZY LOVE

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum presents a series of Musical Monday talks/recitals by pianist Kayleen Asbo, the cultural historian of the Santa Rosa Symphony. Titled “Crazy Love: The Romances of the Great Composers,” the series (which began in February) continues on Monday mornings through April 22, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Next up, on April 8, is “Bliss, Bach and a Year in Italy,” exploring the relationship of Fanny Mendelssohn and Wilhelm Hensel; and finally, “Love’s Enigmas” (April 22), examining the unusual marriage of Sir Edward and Lady Alice Elgar. 20 Fourth St. $30. KayleenAsbo.com