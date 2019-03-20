THURSDAY

TODOS SANTOS

Carried on a wave of masterful guitar, smile-inducing accordion and tight vocals, Todos Santos plays laidback, breezy “cantina Americana” music with style and charm, and a definite sprinkling of Jimmy Buffett-style fun. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 S. McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

POYNTLYSS SISTARS

The super-powered, high energy, fully costumed and choreographed dance band known as the Poyntlyss Sistars (and doesn’t your internet search engine love the spelling of that name!) return to Red Brick for an evening of exceptionally good-feeling rock-fueled happiness. Red Brick, 101 Second St. 7 p.m. $10. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

SATURDAY

STEVE POLTZ

Known for the “unhinged genius” of his songwriting, the Canada-born, SoCal-raised folksinger Steve Poltz has had an amazing life. As a kid, he once went trick-or-treating at Liberace’s house, and likes to say he was Bob Hope’s favorite altar boy. He even met Elvis Presley (Elvis hit on Poltz’s sister). As a musician, who spent years busking on the streets while learning his craft, he co-wrote “You Were Meant For Me” with Jewel. Oh, and he once pissed off the late David Cassidy (it’s a long story). Mostly, though, Poltz is just known as a brilliant performer whose concerts are legendary. Lucky for us, he’s coming to Petaluma. Opening for Poltz is Daniel Rodriguez of the band Elephant Revival. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $18. MysticTheatre.com.

USED GOODS

If you enjoy the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, Chuck Berry and the like, then you’ll love Used Goods, a Sonoma County cover band specializing in classic rock ‘n roll, with plenty of their own original songs thrown in the mix for good measure. Rosen’s 256 North, 8 p.m. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. No cover. 256North.com.

CRYING TIME

Self-described as “honkytonk revisionists,” the Oakland-based Crying Time play straight-up country and western music, sampling the iconic oeuvres of such folks as Bob Wills and Glen Campbell. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. 8:30 p.m. $8. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SUNDAY

THE GODFATHER PART II

“Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.” “This is the business we have chosen.” “He was stupid. I was lucky.” “If anything in this life is certain, if history has taught us anything, it’s that you can kill anyone.” “I know it was you Fredo. You broke my heart!” “My name is Vito Corleone, and this is for you!” Boulevard Cinemas presents the Oscar-winning film as part of its Flashback series. 200 C St. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film repeats at the same times on Wednesday, March 27.