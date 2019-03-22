Petaluma’s Past: The original Captain Jack

It was the only actual “Indian War” in California history. And the only Native American uprising in which a U.S. Major General was killed.

One-hundred-forty-six years ago, Sonoma County and Petaluma were terrified.

The “Modoc Territory” was only 200 miles north.

Would we be next? Would our local Pomo or Miwok tribes follow suit? Would the Modocs come south? Petaluma was stressed-out, as our Evening Argus headlined on April 12th, 1873.

“MODOC WAR!”

“Awful News from the Lava Beds!”

And then, later …

“General Canby Killed!” and “Dr.Thomas and A.B. Meacham murdered by red fiends!”

U.S. government attempts had been made in 1869 to relocate the California tribe of Modocs to the Klamath Reservation in Oregon. But the Klamath and the Modoc tribes were bitter enemies and 200 of the Modoc, led by a young chief named “Captain Jack,” returned from Oregon to the Tule Lake area in 1870 and soon, violent Indian raids were occurring there.

In April of ’72, the government called for a peace conference with Captain Jack, but those efforts were unsuccessful, and by November, President U.S. Grant ordered army troops to once again enforce the moving of the tribe to the Klamath.

The Modocs, in response, killed 13 settlers on Nov. 29th and fled into the high lava beds of what is now Modoc County, an area of caves and lava outcroppings, soon to become infamous as “The Stronghold of Captain Jack,” an almost invincible fortress. Our Evening Argus warned, “Indians armed with Spencer Rifles” (7-shot repeating rifles). As anxiety was fast building here, the paper reported, “Two companies of our troops cut to pieces!”

Then, on Jan. 17, 1873, the U.S. troops attempted a major assault on “Jack’s Stronghold.”

Stunningly, the army lost, with 35 dead and many wounded — and no casualties to the Modocs. In addition, the soldiers had fled the scene, leaving even more weapons for the enemy.

Then, the following April 11, at a long-planned peace conference agreed upon by both sides, Captain Jack sprung a trap and murdered the unarmed General Canby, the Reverend Dr. Thomas and others. The U.S. army attacks, as well as those negotiations, had been incredibly inadequate. Our Argus editor stated, “The news of the butchery created a sensation on our streets last evening. There seems to be but one expression among the people, and that was for a drastic change of tactics from fighting the red skins with formal West Point rules.”

In other words, get down-and-dirty and do it now.

It was then that President Grant lost his patience and, via General Sherman, issued this (amazing) order.

“Your dispatch announcing the terrible loss to the country of General Canby, by the perfidy of the Modoc Band of Indians, has been shown to the President, who authorizes me to instruct you to: Make the attack so strong and persistent that their fate may be commensurate to their crime. You will be fully justified in their utter extermination. W. T. Sherman, General.”

Imagine … a U.S. President advocating “extermination” of a people.

On April 14, a new army siege began with some 530 troops. On April 26, the headlines in the Argus cautioned, “The Modocs were armed with Spencer Rifles, now having two or more each,” the new U.S. military tactic of surrounding the stronghold was aimed at keeping the enemy from getting to their only source of drinking water at Tule Lake. The standoff lasted over a month until finally, desperate with thirst, the Modoc warriors began to desert Captain Jack and, on June 1, 1873, Jack himself laid down his weapons.