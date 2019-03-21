Helping Out: Beer big at local benefits

s
Helping Out: Pints for Paws and Pups, gala for Miracle League, and more

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
| March 21, 2019, 3:01PM
| Updated 4 hours ago.
This is the Argus-Courier’s calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based nonprofits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com

VOICES FOR DOWN SYNDROME

GALA & FUNDRAISER

Petaluma Elks Lodge

Saturday, March 23, 5-11 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? An elegant evening of delicious dining (courtesy of Lombardi’s), fine wines (Mauritson Winery), outrageous treats (302 Toffee Dessert Bar), live music and dancing, auctions and more. The event includes the presentation of awards, including the Inclusive Employers award. Cost is $120 per person.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Voices for Down Syndrome raises crucial funding supporting the needs of those with Down Syndrome in Sonoma County. Funds raised from this event will go toward completing Petaluma’s Miracle League at Lucchesi Park. Find out more at MiracleLeagueNorthBay.com.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The Petaluma Elks Lodge is 2105 S. McDowell Blvd. Tickets available on Eventbrite.com.

BLUES & BREWS: BENEFIT FOR

MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS RACE

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Monday, March 25, 5:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A tantalizing taco bar, beer and wine and live music by Randy and the Special Agents. $15 general ticket price,

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds help with costs related to the upcoming Walk MS 2019 benefit race. Learn more at NationalMSSociety.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Lagunitas Brewing Company is 1289 N. McDowell Blvd. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

PINTS FOR PAWS: WILDLIFE

RESCUE BENEFIT & PARTY

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Tuesday, March 26, 5:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? With music by the jazz-blues ensemble Dorian Mode, delectable food by Preferred Sonoma Catering, plenty of brew and amazing raffle prizes, attendees can help orphaned wild animals by supporting Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue. $25 general, $10 kids 12 and under.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue is dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of sick, injured and orphaned wildlife. Learn more at SCwildliferescue.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Lagunitas Brewing Company is 1289 N. McDowell Blvd. Tickets can be purchased at BrownPaperTickets.com/event/4066443

SALUD, SONOMA YOUTH

BENEFIT & AUCTION

Griffo Distillery

Thursday, March 28, 6-8 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Side By Side, a local, youth-based nonprofit, invites the community to drop by Griffo Distillery for an evening of live music (The Easy Leaves), masterful cocktails, dinner by Paella del Reyes, a silent auction of items showcasing the best of Sonoma County, and a lot more.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Side By Side offers programs in Petaluma and throughout Sonoma County, positively addressing the mental health and wellbeing of middle and high school students through early intervention and youth justice programs. Cost is $75. Tickets available in advance at Learn more at sidebysideyouth.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Griffo Distillery is 1320 Scott St. Tickets can be purchased in advance at SidebySideyouth.org/events/salud-sonoma-youth-event-registration.

ONSTAGE WITH JIM & TOM LIVE!

Phoenix Theater

Saturday, March 30, 7-10 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? For the fifth year in a row, this spectacular fundraiser features the stars of the popular Petaluma podcast “Onstage with Jim and Tom,” with Jim Agius and Tom Gaffey (of the Phoenix Theater) telling true stories about Petaluma and the Phoenix. This show is a fundraiser for the new roof and sprinkler system for the Phoenix Theater. $10 admission. “Onstage with Jim and Tom” is recorded at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma, and is available on iTunes and YouTube.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Funds raised will go toward the effort to put a new roof on the Phoenix and upgrade the fire-safety sprinkler system.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets available at the door or on line at ThePhoenixTheater.com.

PINTS FOR PUPS & PURRS

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Sunday, March 31, 6-8 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? PETaluma PET Pals is throwing a party at Lagunitas Brewing Company, in The Loft. Attendees will enjoy food and drink (included in ticket price), a silent auction with “awesome items donated by animal loving people.”

WHO DOES IT HELP? Funds raised will go to PETaluma PET Pals, a nonprofit animal rescue organization. The organization cares for abandoned and neglected animals. Learn more at PetalumaPetPals.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Lagunitas Brewing Company is 1289 N. McDowell Blvd. Cost is $30. Tickets can be purchased in advance at BrownPaperTickets.com/event/4075644

