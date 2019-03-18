The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of March 11-March 17, 2019

It’s a game of trading places, as Michelle Obama’s memoir, “Becoming” (last week’s No. 1), is dropped to second place by last week’s No. 3, Arthur Dawson’s “Where the World Begins,” taking over the top spot on Copperfield’s list of bestselling fiction and nonfiction books. Petaluma’s new top seller is a photo-filled history/celebration of Sonoma Mountain. Last week’s No. 2, Delia Owens’ novel “Where the Crawdads Sing,” has scampered down to No. 7 this week, while the new No. 3 – leaping in seemingly out of nowhere – is Matthew Stone’s independently published adventure-horror-fantasy “From Night On: Awakenings.”

Meanwhile, on the list of bestselling books for kids and young adults, a whole slew of new titles have taken over the chart, marking the first time in months Petaluma kids discovered that there are books outside of the Dog Man, Kid Spy and Wimpy Kid worlds.

At No. 1 is Chris Harris’ “I’m Just No Good at Rhyming: And Other Nonsense for Mischievous Kids and Immature Grownups,” an illustrated compendium of outrageously funny poems the put Harris solidly in the company of Shel Siverstein and Ogden Nash. No. 2 this week (up from No. 4 last week) is Tui Sutherland’s graphic novel “Wings of Fire: Lost Heir.” Leaping into the No. 3 spot is Raina Telgemeier’s bestselling “graphic memoir” “Sisters,” about at-odds siblings who join forces when a baby brother is born, and their parents seem to be having their own troubles getting along.

This week’s No. 8 book, it should be noted, is Randy Riley’s Really Big Hit,’ a delightful baseball-and-meteors picture book by Chris Van Dusen, who will be visiting Copperfield’s on Friday, April 5, to talk about Kate DiCamillo’s “A Piglet Named Mercy,” which was illustrated by Van Dusen.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Where the World Begins,’ by Arthur Dawson

2. ‘Becoming,’ by Michelle Obama

3. ‘From Night On: Awakenings,’ by Matthew Stone

4. ‘Neither Wolf Nor Dog,’ by Kent Nerburn

5. ‘Devotions,’ by Mary Oliver

6. ‘Black Leopard, Red Wolf,’ by Marlon James

7. ‘Educated,’ by Tara Westover

8. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

9. ‘On a River Winding Home,’ by John Sheehy & Scott Hess

10. ‘There There,’ by Tommy Orange

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘I’m Just No Good at Rhyming,’ by Chris Harris

2. ‘Wings of Fire: Lost Heir,’ by Tui Sutherland

3. ‘Sisters,’ by Raina Telgemeier

4. ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ by Val Emmich

5. ‘Not Quite Narwhal,’ by Jessie Sima

6. ‘10 Little Chicks,’ by Taylor Garland

7. ‘Moxie,’ by Jennifer Mathieu

8. ‘Randy Riley’s Really Big Hit,’ by Chris Van Dusen

9. ‘Bad Kitty: Puppy’s Big Day,’ by Nick Bruel

10. ‘How to Be a Lion,’ by Ed Vere

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)