Out and About in Petaluma

‘CRYPTO-JEWISH’ RABBI

IN PETALUMA

Yosef Garcia, of Mesa, Arizona, was originally raised as a Catholic. But since discovering (in adulthood) that his ancestors were Hispanic Sephardi — Jews from Spain and Portugal who essentially dropped out of sight during the Spanish Inquisition, living as “Crypto-Jews” – Garcia has become a rabbi, and has founded the Association of Crypto-Jews of the Americas. It’s the first organization of its kind. Rabbi Garcia leads Arizona’s Congregation Avde Torah Jayah, the Country’s only Hispanic-Sephardi synagogue. He will be in Petaluma on Thursday, March 28, for a free public talk at 7 p.m. at B’nai Israel Jewish Center, 740 Western Ave. Early that day, he’ll be interviewed on Talking with Rabbi Ted, at 10 a.m., on KPCA 103.3 FM. Find out more at bnaiisrael.net.

MESSY ART DAY

Petaluma Parent Nursery School presents “Messy Art Day,” described as “an open house of sensory art,” Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The fabulous-sounding event will happen in the McKinley Elementary School auditorium at 810 Madison St. For information visit PetalumaParentNurserySchool.org.

NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum comes to life for this special fundraising event inside the gorgeous local architectural treasure. Real-life characters from Petaluma’s past will appear to tell their colorful stories, and a scavenger hunt will introduce visitors to nooks and crannies of the museum they may never have noticed before. The event includes beer, wine, food stations with small snacks, signature cocktails, live music and benefit auctions (silent and live). Saturday, March 30, 7-11 p.m. $60. 20 Fourth St. PetalumaMuseum.com.

CRAZY LOVE

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum presents a series of Musical Monday talks/recitals by pianist Kayleen Asbo, the cultural historian of the Santa Rosa Symphony. Titled “Crazy Love: The Romances of the Great Composers,” the series (which began in February) continues on Monday mornings through April 22, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Next up, on April 8, is “Bliss, Bach and a Year in Italy,” exploring the relationship of Fanny Mendelssohn and Wilhelm Hensel; and finally, “Love’s Enigmas” (April 22), examining the unusual marriage of Sir Edward and Lady Alice Elgar. 20 Fourth St. $30. KayleenAsbo.com

WEEKLY DEMENTIA

SUPPORT GROUP

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. Meetings are from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. The next meeting is Thursday, March 28. Followed by meetings on April 4, 11, 18 and 25. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

‘RISE OF THE INDIE

PROFESSIONAL’

Part of an ongoing series held at downtown Petaluma’s Keller Street CoWork, “Rise of the Indie Professional” will feature a number of experts describing ways to navigate the rapid changes in our economy, and tips on starting new independent businesses in Petaluma and Sonoma County. Danielle Stroble, the director of Keller Street CoWork, leads the discussions, the next of which is Thursday, March 28. 4 p.m. 140 Keller St. KellerStreetCowork.com.

‘MULHOLLAND

DRIVE’ SCREENING

Petaluma Film Alliance presents David Lynch’s 2001 psychological thriller ”Muholland Drive,” starring Emily Watts and Laura Herring. The film, originally conceived by Lynch as a television series, the twisty mystery involves an amnesiac woman, a purse full of cash and a cryptic blue key. Wednesday, April 3. The film is 147 minutes, so the screening time will be moved up from its usual 7 p.m. start. Lecture/introduction at 6 p.m., screening at 6:30 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.