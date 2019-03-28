Helping Out: Tomato sale, Rock ‘n Bowl and other benefits

This is the Argus-Courier’s calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based nonprofits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com

SALUD, SONOMA YOUTH

BENEFIT CONCERT & PARTY

Griffo Distillery

Thursday, March 28, 6-8 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Side By Side, a local, youth-based nonprofit, invites the community to drop by Griffo Distillery for an evening of live music (The Easy Leaves), masterful cocktails, dinner by Paella del Reyes, a silent auction of items showcasing the best of Sonoma County, and a lot more.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Side By Side offers programs in Petaluma and throughout Sonoma County, positively addressing the mental health and wellbeing of middle and high school students through early intervention and youth justice programs. Cost is $75. Tickets available in advance at Learn more at sidebysideyouth.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Griffo Distillery is 1320 Scott St. Tickets can be purchased in advance at SidebySideyouth.org/events/salud-sonoma-youth-event-registration.

ONSTAGE WITH JIM & TOM LIVE!

Phoenix Theater

Saturday, March 30, 7-10 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? For the fifth year in a row, this spectacular fundraiser features the stars of the popular Petaluma podcast “Onstage with Jim and Tom,” with Jim Agius and Tom Gaffey (of the Phoenix Theater) telling true stories about Petaluma and the Phoenix. This show is a fundraiser for the new roof and sprinkler system for the Phoenix Theater. $10 admission. “Onstage with Jim and Tom” is recorded at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma, and is available on iTunes and YouTube.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Funds raised will go toward the effort to put a new roof on the Phoenix and upgrade the fire-safety sprinkler system.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets available at the door or on line at ThePhoenixTheater.com.

PINTS FOR PUPS & PURRS

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Sunday, March 31, 6-8 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? PETaluma PET Pals is throwing a party at Lagunitas Brewing Company, in The Loft. Attendees will enjoy food and drink (included in ticket price), a silent auction with “awesome items donated by animal loving people.”

WHO DOES IT HELP? Funds raised will go to PETaluma PET Pals, a nonprofit animal rescue organization. Learn more at PetalumaPetPals.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Lagunitas Brewing Company is 1289 N. McDowell Blvd. Cost is $30. Tickets can be purchased in advance at BrownPaperTickets.com/event/4075644

ROCK ‘N BOWL – PETALUMA

PEOPLE SERVICES CENTER

Boulevard Lanes

Friday, April 5, 7:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma People Services Center brings back its popular annual fundraiser, a team bowling competition and party, this year floating the nautical, emergency-at-sea theme “Be a Lifesaver!”

Teams are giving themselves Lifesaver-themed names. Sounds like fun.

Now in its 28th year, Rock ‘n Bowl To reserve a lane, make a donation or support an existing team, contact PPSC by March 30, at 765-8488 or at PetalumaPeople.org. Or show up to cheer on the bowlers, and there will be ways to make financial contributions on site. This is a great way to have fun while supporting one of Petaluma’s charitable treasures.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Funds raised go to Petaluma People Services Center, now in its 45th year in Petaluma, providing a vast array of support programs to more than 10,000 people each year. PetalumaPeople.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Boulevard Lanes is at 1100 S. Petaluma Blvd. Register a team by March 30 at PetalumaPeople.org.

HEIRLOOM TOMATO PLANT

SALE FOR MENTOR ME

Mentor Me Cavanaugh Center

Saturday, April 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? It’s an annual Petaluma tradition. Grown from organic seeds by volunteers from the community, delicious heirloom tomato plants by the hundreds will be on sale at Cavanaugh Center, 426 8th St. It’s like a party, a community gathering of friends and a tomato-themed farmer’s market all wrapped into one.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Funds raised will go to Petaluma’s Mentor Me, a local nonprofit that pairs volunteer mentors with young people who are dealing with a variety of needs and challenges. Learn more at WeAreMentorMe.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Over 1000 tomatoes will be available for culinary perusal, all of them grown from seeds in the greenhouse at La Tercera Elementary School.