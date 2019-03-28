The Buzz: Adams Brothers bring road comedy to the Phoenix

Filmmaking brothers to screen road-trip comedy as benefit for the Phoenix: Jesse and Gabriel Adams, both graduates of Petaluma High School, grew up with the Phoenix Theater as a major part of their lives, with Jesse (the keyboardist/accordion player for Royal Jelly Jive) playing music there, and Gabriel (now an L.A.-based filmmaker) contributing to various mural-painting projects. As a thank you, the brothers will be hosting a benefit screening of their new movie “Up the 5” (as in Hwy. 5) at the Phoenix on Saturday, April 13. The event will mark the first-ever public screening of the film, which was written and directed by Gabriel, and produced and scored by Jesse. The film is described as a “road trip comedy” about a Los Angeles stoner-slacker, on his way to his father’s funeral in San Francisco. His car is stolen by a pair of con-artist sisters, resulting in what the movie poster calls “A slow speed chase.” The film will be followed by a question-and-answer session featuring the Adams brothers and members of the cast, and will include a post-screening party with “surprise musical guests.” All proceeds go toward the Phoenix’s efforts to repair its roof and sprinkler systems. Tickets will be $15, and are on sale now at ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Tolay Lake Regional Park dedication on Saturday, March 30: Petaluma’s long-anticipated new park will be officially dedicated on Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend, with arrival and welcome activities planned for 10:30 a.m., and a whole series of events planned for the day. The dedication ceremony will include remarks by Sonoma County representatives and members of the Federated Indians of the Graton Rancheria, followed by a picnic lunch provided by the Federation. From noon to 3 p.m. there will be tribal cultural artisans, children’s activities, birding opportunities and more. At 1 p.m. the Sonoma Land Trust will lead a Tolay Creek ecology hike, with family farm activities led by Regional Parks staff at 1:30 p.m. and a wildflower walk at 2 p.m. Parking is free, and pre-registration on EventBrite is appreciated. Tolay Lake Regional Park is at 5869 Cannon Lane, off Lakeville Highway in Petaluma. Information available at Parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/Visit/Tolay-Lake-Regional-Park.

Jubilee Klezmer to play April 6 benefit for Yemen and Doctors Without Borders: The celebrated Jubilee Klezmer Ensemble, which performs often at local fundraisers for important causes, will be at the First Presbyterian Church of Petaluma (939 B St., April 6, 4-7 p.m.) as a benefit for Doctors Without Borders, emphasizing the nonprofit’s ongoing work in the war-torn country of Yemen. Says Jubilee founder Paul Alexander, “I’m sure you are well aware of the plight of the Yemeni people, and of the support our government has lent to the Saudi Arabian military assault on Yemen for the last four years.” Alexander adds that his interest in Yemen has been recently stirred by articles written by Declan Walsh in the New York Times, saying, “It paints a grim picture, which moves me to do what I can to offer support.” Information about the concert can be found at JubileeKlezmer.com.

Petaluma’s The Happys and Stefanie Keys to play June’s alcohol-free RockSoberFest: The acclaimed rocker and musician Stefanie Keys (formerly of Big Brother and the Holding Company) will once again be appearing at Northern California’s groundbreaking RockSoberFest. The 2019 festival, celebrating an alcohol and drugs free existence, is set for June 1 and 2 at the fairgrounds in Boonville, in Mendocino County. Also on the bill are the popular Petaluma-based punk-pop band The Happys, plus Clean Sweep, Tyler Allen, Levi Lloyd and Friends, Paul Hayward, Mumblefinger, Cole and Mikki Tate, the Real Sarahs, and assorted ancillary activities including dancing, comedy, mediation sessions, recovery meetings, camping and great food. Info and tickets can be found at CSMusicFest.org.

