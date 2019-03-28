Film Reviews: ‘Us’ terrifies, ‘Frontier’ baffles

Thrillers, by definition, are required to be, well, thrilling.

Two new films — one released last weekend in theaters, the other released exclusively on Netflix — are excellent examples of cinematic thrillers that successfully deliver on that built-in promise of thrills and chills, and movies that disappointingly don’t.

The monosyllabically titled “Us,” Jordan Peele’s much anticipated follow-up to the Oscar-winning “Get Out,” tells the story of a vacationing family (Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex) who are terrorized by a bizarre “family” of look-alike doppelgängers. In “Triple Frontier,” the latest effort of writer-director J.C. Chandor (“All is Lost”), a different kind of family comes together as a team of former special forces operatives (Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garret Hedlund and Pedro Pascal) team up to steal a drug lord’s fortune in South America.

Here’s what two writers from our pool of Petaluma-based movie reviewers have to say about these new films.

‘US’ (R)

Amber-Rose Reed

There was a moment in the middle of “Us” where I did my level best to entirely hide inside my jacket. Well, almost entirely. I had to leave my eyes uncovered because I really couldn’t look away. That’s the contradiction of horror: you are forced in to squirming in discomfort, but you cannot tear your gaze away.

There’s a lot to unpack in “Us.”

But one thing that struck me the most was just that: the things we can and cannot look away from, the things we want to ignore until we are forced to confront them. There’s so much of that in this movie — visually, thematically, metaphorically.

But beyond all of that - and because of all that – let me just say that ‘Us’ was so, so good.

Lupita Nyong’o delivers my favorite performance of the year so far. She is flat out brilliant. She’s so expressive, be it with her eyes or her limbs or her voice. Her movement in particular stands out here. There is one sequence, at the climax, of the film that was riveting, disturbing and beautiful all at once.

Jordan Peele has so many strengths as a director and a writer. I’m not sure if his ability to frame striking visuals or craft interesting, sympathetic characters is more notable, but both are fully on display in “Us.”

‘TRIPLE FRONTIER’ (R)

Katie Wigglesworth

I don’t often leave a movie without some kind of take on it.

Good, bad, bad-but-with-good-parts, good-but-with-bad-parts - I usually have SOME kind of personal framing for whether or not I found things of worth in a movie-going experience. “Triple Frontier’ is one of those rare blends of mediocre that left me completely baffled. It’s not exactly bad, but I also have no affirmed positive feelings towards it. I WANT to love it, mainly because I adore the cast, who all gave the best performances they could given that their dialogue is as natural and well-crafted as imitation wood print linoleum.

“Triple Frontier” could not decide whether it wanted to be an emotionally cutting thriller or a popcorn adrenaline flick, so it chose the middle ground graveyard and became ... an unconvincing and fairly dull mishmash of both.

There’s definitely plenty of attempted commentary to be had, and Oscar Isaac and company are trying their hardest to sell it (even Ben Affleck has his moments in between his multitude of delivery-halting sighs), but every character is a blurry Polaroid of a stick-figure-portrait of a real person.

I know it sounds like I really hated this movie, but I promise that isn’t the case.

To hate something you have to care enough to muster strong feelings, and I felt a resounding “nothing” upon finishing “Triple Frontier.”

It’s not terrible. There are good thematic moments and rare dialogue gems that peak through the tired blah-ness every now and then. As mentioned before, the cast does a bang-up job with very little to go on.

But on the whole “Triple Frontier” is a hollow attempt, falling just shy of interesting. Put another way, it’s old toast — flimsy, slightly sweaty, edible enough, aggressively bland and ultimately forgettable.