Top 10 Books: ‘Educated’ graduates to top spot

Petaluma BEstsellers: ‘Educated’ graduates, ‘Book With No Words’ delights

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | March 25, 2019, 12:01PM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of March 18-March 24, 2019

They rise, they fall, they come and they go.

That’s the bare-bones description of Petaluma’s bestselling fiction and nonfiction books Top 10 list this week. This week’s No. 1 book is last week’s No. 7, Tara Westover’s zeitgeist-appropriating novel “Educated.” In the No. 2 spot is Delia Owens’ lyrical novel “Where the Crawdads Sing,” which was last week’s No. 8. Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming” has slipped one spot from No. 2 last week to No. 3 this week. And shifting downwards from No. 1 to No. 4 this week is Arthur Dawson’s Sonoma Mountain history book “Where the World Begins.”

Among the few new titles, materializing at No. 5, is the obtusely titled “Temptation of Forgiveness,” by Donna Leon. It’s the 27th novel in Leon’s popular Commissario Guido Brunetti mystery series about a morally ambiguous police commissioner and his colorful investigations of the seamy underbelly of Venice. This one has to do with drug dealers and a school for wealthy children.

Over on the Kids and Young Adults side of the store, it’s a similar story, though told over the course of weeks instead of days.

The new No. 1 title is Soman Chainani’s fantasy “The School for Good and Evil: A Crystal of Time,” a no-show last week, but the No. 2 book on the kids list the week before that. This week’s No. 2 Mac Barnett’s “The Terrible Two’s Last Laugh,” also not on last week’s list but released a year ago, followed in the No. 3 spot by Judd Winick’s “Hilo: Then Everything Went Wrong,” last seen on the list, in the No. 3 spot, in the week ending March 3.

The most notable new-ish arrival is B.J. Novak’s ingenious “picture book” (if that’s even the right word) “The Book with No Pictures.” Not exactly brand new (it was released in 2014), Novak’s game-changer has (we think) not yet made it to the Top 10 in Petaluma (at least not as long as we’ve been publishing this list), but now that it’s back, it deserves to stay there for a long while. Based on the idea that whoever is reading a book out loud to children must say every word on the page, no matter how ridiculous, Novak’s masterpiece is designed to force kids’ parents (or older siblings or teachers or babysitters) produce ridiculous sounds and says wildly embarrassing things. And honestly, it’s at least as much fun for the reader as it is for the lucky kids listening and laughing, and laughing, and laughing.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Educated,’ by Tara Westover

2. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

3. ‘Becoming,’ by Michelle Obama

4. ‘Where the World Begins,’ by Arthur Dawson

5. ‘Temptation of Forgiveness,’ by Donna Leon

6. ‘Good Omens,’ by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman

7. ‘Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine,’ by Gail Honeyman

8. ‘Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,’ by Samin Nosrat

9. ‘Mama’s Last Hug,’ by Frans de Waal

10. ‘Kushner, Inc.’ by Vicki Ward

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘School for Good and Evil: A Crystal of Time,’ by Soman Chainani

2. ‘Terrible Two: The Terrible Two’s Last Laugh,’ by Mac Barnett

3. ‘Hilo: Then Everything Went Wrong,’ by Judd Winick

4. ‘Book with No Pictures,’ by B.J. Novak

5. ‘Wings of Fire: The Dragonet Prophecy,’ by Tui Sutherland

6. ‘Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles,’ by Thomas Lennon

7. ‘Little Blue Truck’s Springtime,’ by Alice Schertle

8. ‘Five Feet Apart,’ by Rachael Lippincott

9. ‘I Want My Hat Back, by Jon Klassen

10. ‘Renegades,’ by Marissa Meyer

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)

Top 10 Books: ‘Educated’ graduates to top spot