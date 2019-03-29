Toolin’ Around Town: Pete Terribillini, from milker to manager

Growing up in the hamlet of Vergeletto, Switzerland (population 300), Pete Terribilini often heard stories from his father, who’d visited the United States on several occasions, describing the good life and job opportunities in the country across the Atlantic Ocean. Terribilini, the fifth of six children, envisioned it as being far better than what they had - few jobs, a worsening economy and little hope of prosperity.

At 14, he left school and was pushing a wheelbarrow in a rock quarry, dreaming of coming to America. Two of his siblings had immigrated after the war. Two years later, in 1951, his wish came true. His sister, Rosie, and her husband George Vierra, a milker at the Pimental ranch in Nicasio, had arranged a job for him milking cows on the Brazil Dairy in Novato. He knew it was just the beginning and that life would be hard. Among the difficulties, he spoke only Italian. Unusually, he learned Portuguese first, to communicate with fellow workers.

In his early 20’s, he began learning English.

The job of a milker was demanding.

Living on the ranch, he’d rise at 3 a.m., have a cup of coffee and set off on horseback to round up the herd for milking. With one or two others, he attached milking machines, lifted and emptied heavy milk cans, and washed down the barn and equipment before heading for a hearty breakfast, usually prepared by the rancher’s wife.

Feeding cows and other chores occupied his time before the routine was repeated for the afternoon milking. As he met new people and his skills increased, Terribilini worked on other ranches, including the Ghisletta and Maestretti dairies in Chileno Valley. He once worked three years without a day off.

“Every time I changed jobs, I tried to improve myself,” said 84-year-old Terribilini. Befriended by area ranchers and introduced to deer hunting on remote sections of farmland more than four decades ago, he still enjoys hunting and reminiscing with friends at local deer clubs.

He and his late wife, Janice, were married for 62 years before she died in 2018. Together they raised two children, Peter and Judy. Janice worked at Polly Ann Bakery before becoming a bookkeeper and data processor at Royal Tallow & Soap Co., where her husband, after being hired in 1966, was promoted to plant superintendent.

“I realized that if I’d stayed in milking I wouldn’t have had any retirement benefits,” said Terribilini of his transition to Royal Tallow, the rendering plant that got its start on Wilson Street in the 1930s, before moving to the outskirts of town in 1941 and closing in 1994.

The rendering plant, essentially an animal recycling facility for dead livestock, chickens, whales and meat scraps, served an important need in this largely agricultural community. Regarded as the “invisible industry,” rendering has been carried on for centuries, primarily for soap and candle making. The hides were sold to the leather industry and the tallow (rendered fat) was used in various products from cosmetics to concrete production and tire manufacturing.

Royal Tallow’s local ownership began with Italian immigrant Eugenio Ricci, who was hired in 1912 to work at Royal Tallow’s predecessor, the Biltmore Plant in San Francisco. After transferring to the Petaluma plant in the 1930s, Ricci sponsored his three younger brothers to come and work with him. Two of the brothers, Eduardo and Mose became part-owners when it relocated.

Starting at the bottom, Terribilini learned every part of the business, which employed 14 plant workers, 15 truck drivers and two office workers, most of them of Italian descent. He was elevated to plant manager after Mose Ricci died. The job required him to join the butcher’s union and the National Renderer’s Association. Over the years, many changes and upgrades took place at the plant, including switching from wet rendering to a steam method, reducing eight batch cookers to one large cooker and addressing notoriously odiferous aromas. On occasion, he would boil out animal skulls and horns to sell to acquaintances.

“I never thought I’d ever learn how to operate everything at the plant,” he said. “It was a big job.”

He finished off his 35-year career in San Francisco after the Petaluma plant closed.

Friendly and gregarious, Terribilini enjoyed trips to the Sonoma County coast where, during minus tides, he’d pick dinner-plate size abalone off the rocks. He belonged to the Moose and Elks clubs for 30 years, “… until the old-timers were all gone,” and is a member of the Swiss Club. He was a long-time regular in bowling leagues at Boulevard Bowl. He enjoys going to the Graton Casino several times a week and playing with his pet dachshund, Biscuit.

