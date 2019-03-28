s
Cancer: a Petaluma love story

CLARK MILLER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | March 28, 2019, 7:01AM
March 28, 2019
Angel Behind Your Eyes

By Robert Coleman

I wonder do you know

You have an angel behind your eyes?

She provides a cool oasis

Green pastures and rest

She is clarity, beauty, and love

With mercy far greater than I dare ask for

As I carry my weary load behind my back

Though she frequently looks with your eyes, speaks with your tongue, and thinks with your mind

She has a will of her own

She silences me; “Be still. Say nothing here.”

She is on your side and my side and her side

And she knows what she intends to create

Oh, and I love her!

God knows that I love her!

I would throw myself at her feet and swear that I am unworthy!

But she doesn’t want that from me

She begs me to arise

As she looks slightly behind me

She knows me!

She loves me!

From where and when and why I don’t know

So I do arise

Me a hobo John, a rag poet

I pick up my weary load and do those things that I do

And wonder in awe about

The angel behind your eyes

“In August 2018 I was diagnosed with aggressive Stage IV prostate cancer.”

So begins “Love Without Compromise,” Robert Coleman’s account of how his wife, Deborah Price, cared for him when he became seriously ill. Because of his story, one of hundreds submitted to the Prostate Cancer Foundation by men with the disease, Price has been named the winner of the organization’s annual True Love contest, which honors caregivers for their support of someone living with prostate cancer. The essay was one of hundreds of submissions, and was selected by judges including Hollywood actress Kristen Bell, of “The Good Place” and “Frozen,” an ambassador for the Prostate Cancer Foundation, who’s spoken often of her own family’s experiences with the disease.

Coleman and Price have lived in Petaluma for fifteen years, having raised Price’s daughter Anjelica here. While he has been involuntarily retired by cancer, she continues to run the business she founded, the Money Coaching Institute.

“Immediately after my shock and disbelief, I experienced rage directed at myself for having allowed this to happen. I had not gotten regular checkups and exams, despite Deborah’s pleas for me to take action. And now here I was with the worst possible outcome, and it was all on me.”

Failure to get regular prostate exams is all too common, Coleman now knows. There are over four million men living with the disease in the U.S. This year, 175,000 more will be diagnosed with it, and nearly 32,000 will die from what is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men.

“The first sign was loss of sexual function,” Coleman says. “I thought it might be age-related. I also had a back pain that would not go away, which I thought was a pulled muscle. Then I began to feel mild stinging when urinating, which sent me to my doctor. After testing me, he informed me in the nicest way possible that I was in serious trouble.”

“My ability to walk declined rapidly. I was having multiple, agonizing back spasms … In a meeting with the doctors, Deborah asked them about something that they had overlooked: a section of my spine had not been examined, X-rayed, or otherwise evaluated.”

More x-rays revealed a small tumor impinging on Coleman’s spinal cord, necessitating an immediate and intensive course of radiation therapy. This is when a radically new level of pain began.

“The radiation therapy was agonizing. I was on high dosages of painkillers and steroids, but they didn’t do nearly enough … It was so excruciating for me to get into the car that I felt like I just couldn’t do it. Deborah and two friends would lift me into the car, where I shook from the pain long after I was in the seat.”

“I felt real fear throughout the radiation process, which lasted about three weeks,” Coleman remembers. When he finished the course, he began to feel better and started walking with a cane. But then his right hip began to hurt. X-rays revealed a broken femur and hip, although he had experienced no injury or fall. The bones in his body were becoming brittle from the cancer, which had metastasized. “I was shocked and bewildered,” he admits.

Price was proving to be an exceptional advocate for her husband’s care, spending hours on the Internet learning how to interpret x-rays, blood tests and lab reports. A local surgeon was prepared to do the hip replacement surgery but Price hesitated. She felt the case required someone highly experienced with diseased bones.

A search led to Rosanna Wustrack, MD, at the University of California San Francisco. Reached at 5 p.m. on a Sunday, Wustrack said she would operate that night if Coleman could get to San Francisco. He arrived by ambulance and by 11 p.m. the operation was complete.

“She is gifted in ways that are incalculable,” Price says of Wustrack. “For example, she hand-stitched the hip incision herself, with no subsequent leakage.”

“As I recovered in my hospital bed, Deborah stayed by my side as much as she could. She was being pulled in multiple directions, trying to keep her own business going so that she could keep our family afloat while also attending to me. She was getting barraged by calls from doctor’s offices, medical facilities, pharmacies, and others. She talked to the insurance company for hours … She worked at her business until late every night.”

Once back in Petaluma, Coleman was placed in a rehabilitation facility. It was here that he stopped being a passive victim of his illness. As he looked around at the other patients, each suffering in his or her own way, he realized they were all in the same boat.

“I checked in with myself at the inner level and made the decision to not feel sorry for myself,” he says. “I started asking the nurses about the other patients. And I realized that Deb was getting beat up by all this, to the point of collapsing.”

He asked her if there was anything he could do for her, despite how helpless he felt.

She said he could write her a poem.

“I was really motivated to write a good poem,” Coleman says.

The result was “Angel Behind Your Eyes,” which closes Coleman’s story. “I wanted it to thank her for the sacrifices she has made for me. Before I began writing poetry, I felt frustrated and disempowered. Once I started writing, the nurses would come in, I would read to them what I’d written, they’d cry, pass it around. It helps to produce something joyful in the midst of misery.”

Coleman, it turns out, has since continued writing.

“As Deb says, using my imagination keeps part of me alive,” Coleman says. “I’m working on a book now, looking at cancer introspectively. The first chapter will urge cancer patients to own their experience, take it over, put themselves back in the driver’s seat.”

Coleman says that he now cherishes every day he’s alive.

“I try to pick myself up,” he says. “The cancer can get into my brain, into my heart. You fight the anxiety that anything can happen at any time.”

He admits, too, that the opioids he was originally prescribed on, while masking some of the pain, can also pull one toward victimhood. He went cold-turkey soon after coming home.

“It’s just not me to be a victim,” he says.

“It astounded me,” says Price, of her husband’s refusal to become dependent on the medication. “While he still uses the pills on occasion, his capacity for withstanding pain has increased tremendously.”

As for the genesis of the disease, both Price and Coleman have reflected on the big picture.

“Things accumulate in us over time,” Price says. “Robert sees this as an opportunity to explore his life.”

“I’m just the guy who got sick and cried ‘Ouch,’” Coleman says. “Then Deb said, ‘I’ve got this.’”

(To read Coleman’s full story, go to pcf.org/bio/robert-c/)

