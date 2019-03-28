Cancer: a Petaluma love story

And wonder in awe about

I pick up my weary load and do those things that I do

From where and when and why I don’t know

As she looks slightly behind me

But she doesn’t want that from me

I would throw myself at her feet and swear that I am unworthy!

And she knows what she intends to create

She is on your side and my side and her side

She silences me; “Be still. Say nothing here.”

She has a will of her own

Though she frequently looks with your eyes, speaks with your tongue, and thinks with your mind

As I carry my weary load behind my back

With mercy far greater than I dare ask for

You have an angel behind your eyes?

I wonder do you know

“In August 2018 I was diagnosed with aggressive Stage IV prostate cancer.”

So begins “Love Without Compromise,” Robert Coleman’s account of how his wife, Deborah Price, cared for him when he became seriously ill. Because of his story, one of hundreds submitted to the Prostate Cancer Foundation by men with the disease, Price has been named the winner of the organization’s annual True Love contest, which honors caregivers for their support of someone living with prostate cancer. The essay was one of hundreds of submissions, and was selected by judges including Hollywood actress Kristen Bell, of “The Good Place” and “Frozen,” an ambassador for the Prostate Cancer Foundation, who’s spoken often of her own family’s experiences with the disease.

Coleman and Price have lived in Petaluma for fifteen years, having raised Price’s daughter Anjelica here. While he has been involuntarily retired by cancer, she continues to run the business she founded, the Money Coaching Institute.

“Immediately after my shock and disbelief, I experienced rage directed at myself for having allowed this to happen. I had not gotten regular checkups and exams, despite Deborah’s pleas for me to take action. And now here I was with the worst possible outcome, and it was all on me.”

Failure to get regular prostate exams is all too common, Coleman now knows. There are over four million men living with the disease in the U.S. This year, 175,000 more will be diagnosed with it, and nearly 32,000 will die from what is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men.

“The first sign was loss of sexual function,” Coleman says. “I thought it might be age-related. I also had a back pain that would not go away, which I thought was a pulled muscle. Then I began to feel mild stinging when urinating, which sent me to my doctor. After testing me, he informed me in the nicest way possible that I was in serious trouble.”

“My ability to walk declined rapidly. I was having multiple, agonizing back spasms … In a meeting with the doctors, Deborah asked them about something that they had overlooked: a section of my spine had not been examined, X-rayed, or otherwise evaluated.”

More x-rays revealed a small tumor impinging on Coleman’s spinal cord, necessitating an immediate and intensive course of radiation therapy. This is when a radically new level of pain began.

“The radiation therapy was agonizing. I was on high dosages of painkillers and steroids, but they didn’t do nearly enough … It was so excruciating for me to get into the car that I felt like I just couldn’t do it. Deborah and two friends would lift me into the car, where I shook from the pain long after I was in the seat.”

“I felt real fear throughout the radiation process, which lasted about three weeks,” Coleman remembers. When he finished the course, he began to feel better and started walking with a cane. But then his right hip began to hurt. X-rays revealed a broken femur and hip, although he had experienced no injury or fall. The bones in his body were becoming brittle from the cancer, which had metastasized. “I was shocked and bewildered,” he admits.