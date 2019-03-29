Petaluma Profile: The Monarch Butterfly Garden Project

Local teachers still bring caterpillars and milkweed stems into their classrooms to let their students watch each creature spin a protective web around itself, pupate for several days, and eventually emerge as a beautiful Monarch butterfly. But this rite of Spring, and indeed the Monarch butterfly itself, may soon be gone - the result of pesticide overuse and the rapidly dwindling number of plants the Monarch depends upon for food and shelter.

That would be the milkweed.

In response to this threat, a diverse group of individuals recently gathered together at the Petaluma Bounty Community Farm to “adopt” some of the milkweed plants that serve as “way stations” for the beautiful butterflies.

The group actively encourages others to join them.

Architect George Beeler is co-chair (with Hope Stewart) of the Second Half of Life Community Service Butterfly Gardening Project, sponsored by UU Petaluma.

“We’re expanding on Meredith Guest’s ‘citizen scientist’ concept, to teach people how to care for the milkweed plants they ‘adopt’ from seedlings grown by Petaluma Bounty and others,” says Beeler. “The concept is that knowledgeable volunteers will plant a dozen or more plants, protect them from pesticides, and allow these perennials to grow and prosper as habitats for Monarchs for years to come.”

Guest explains how she grows milkweed on her acre-and-a-half.

“My partner and I have created a native, mini-wildlife sanctuary where we raise Monarch eggs in our butterfly nursery and free them when they are able to fly,” she says. “It is important to understand that several different varieties of milkweed grow well in Petaluma, but some of these will actually harm the monarchs.” She explains that the two native species of milkweed [narrow-leaf milkweed and showy milkweed] die down in the winter and have vibrant new growth in the spring. She points out that commercial nurseries often sell non-native species to plant in a “butterfly garden,” and the most popular [tropical milkweed] doesn’t die down. “This means that any parasites left by a previous butterfly can winter-over and infect next year’s Monarchs,” she says. “The only way to prevent transferring parasites is to cut that plant back each fall, or avoid planting non-native milkweed altogether.”

Moving from the East Coast seven years ago, Janis Lynne brought her interest in Monarchs with her, and has been raising monarchs for several years.

“Like Meredith,” she says, “I collect eggs from native milkweed, raise them in a small ‘foster home.’ and let them go as soon as they can fly.”

Petaluma Bounty Director Suzy Grady, along with the Monarch volunteers, are currently raising flats of native milkweed from plants originally collected in a dry ditch on Railroad Avenue. Says Grady, “Because the Monarch is such an important pollinator, we are glad to provide this space, but I need to make sure that our gardeners stay focused on Petaluma Bounty’s primary mission to improve low-income families access to sustainably-grown, local food.”

Volunteer Corrie Johnson recently moved to Petaluma from Marin, and now wants to get many others in the area to become involved in the project.

“I’m not a gardener, but I live within walking distance from Petaluma Bounty’s farm, and I’d love to pitch in,” she says. “I also know lots of people in town and in Marin who would love to adopt some plants and butterflies. It is obvious we need to network with other groups who love butterflies. For example, the preschool I work with is a perfect place to spread the word.”

The Butterfly Gardening Project has identified several different “categories of involvement” for the group. The organization acknowledges that some people who might be interested in adopting milkweed plants may not want to become part of a group activity. That’s why Janet Johnson is keeping a privacy-protected list of people who want to plant and protect milkweed.

“They can let others do the educating, seed gathering, propagating, egg-collecting and releasing,” allows Johnson. “Some have volunteered to let us know when they find milkweed plants on their walks and hikes. They just identify the location or take a photo with a GPS link, and we send out volunteers to collect seeds and/or butterfly eggs.”

Education is a critical part of the project, of course. On Saturday, April 6, at the Rohnert Park Library, photographer Hope Stewart will join master gardener Suzanne Clarke in setting up a Monarch display at the Petaluma Library. Clarke will present a two-hour workshop entitled “Can the Monarchs Be Saved From Extinction?” The workshop is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

(If you would like to “adopt” some milkweed plants or become involved with saving the Monarch butterfly in other ways, contact info@aimgreen.com)