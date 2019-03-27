Culture Junkie: On mango margaritas, end-of-the-world playslists, and ‘Barbecue Apocalypse’

WARNINGS: ‘Barbecue Apocalypse,” though very funny, contains strong sexual language and a graphic act of violence or two. Were it a film, it would most likely receive an R rating.

ADMISSION: General $26; Seniors (62+) $24; Students $22; children (12 and under) $16. Call the box office at 588-3400 or purchase in-person Wednesday through Saturdays, 12-5 p.m., and one hour before every show. OR visit SpreckelsOnline.com.

WHEN: March 29 - April 20, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., and Thursdays (April 11 and 18) at 7 p.m.

“We’re not technically drinking, I want that to be absolutely clear,” Petaluma stage director-and-actor Larry Williams pointed out, on a recent St. Patrick’s Day Sunday, as a pair of tall, colorful, impossibly sweet-looking margaritas – one blended, one on the rocks - appeared at our table. “This isn’t alcohol consumption. It’s research. Make sure you put that in your article.”

He’s absolutely right. On St. Patrick’s Day, when most folks in town were out imbibing Guinness beer and Irish coffees, Williams and I set out to find a good, cold mango margarita – a beverage neither of us had ever experienced previously – all in the name of research for the play he’s about to open at Spreckels Performing Arts Center. Titled “Barbecue Apocalypse,” and written by Matt Lyle, the darkly comedic play opens this weekend on a set designed to replicate a typical American backyard in a typical American town, before and after the beginning of a massive breakdown of civilization.

And yes, mango margaritas are part of the show.

“Basically, there’s this couple hosting a barbecue, and the only thing they can think of to serve their guests is mango margaritas,” says Williams. “Deb, played by Jess Headington, thinks mango margaritas will be impressive. I believe the comment, made by her husband Mike, is, ‘Deb has something “fruity” she wants to serve. Oh right, it’s mango margaritas!’ And of course, that announcement brings different reactions from the various other characters in the play.”

In the script, Williams says, there is no clear indication why Deb picked mangos. Or margaritas.

“Maybe she happened to have mangos around,” he mused, pulling his own (blended) margarita closer, giving it a wary once-over. “Of course, once the apocalypse happens, and there’s no more electricity, and probably no more ice, mango margaritas are a thing of the past. I guess if you were resilient enough and it were cold enough, you could make your own ice, somehow. And if you looted the tequila from a store or something, you could actually make your own apocalypse margaritas. Mangoes, however, you’d be hard-pressed to find, unless you were living in California.”

The second act of “Barbecue Apocalypse,” he says, takes place one year after the end-of-the-world, when the low social status they once held among their upwardly mobile friends has taken a turn. They now have something that puts them in a rare position of power: a safe spot to hunker down, complete with a defensible backyard and a working barbecue, should they find anything fresh to toss on the grill.

SPOILER ALERT: Raccoons are evidently very tasty. And just possibly, so are human beings.

“So, you know, cheers,” said Williams, lifting his drink. “To our first-ever mango margaritas, and, hopefully, to surviving the apocalypse! With or without mangoes.”

For the record, said beverages were found at Petaluma’s Plaza Tequila Taqueria and Grill, on Washington Street. Their extensive bar menu includes a wide variety of margarita options. And even on St. Patrick’s Day, the place was packed.

“What a pretty drink,” Williams said, after taking his first sip and proclaiming it “Actually pretty good!” He admits to being a “fruit-friendly guy, when it comes to my alcoholic drinks,” and therefore not as averse to the idea of such a frivolous concoction as the others in the play. Those others, by the way, are portrayed by actors Sam Coughlin (Mike), plus J.T. Harper, Trevor Hoffmann, Lyndsey Sivalingam, Matthew T. Witthaus and Petaluma’s own Katie Kelley.