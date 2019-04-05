Petaluma’s Past: When Manville Doyle blew his cool

The April 12 headline in the 1907 Petaluma Daily Courier blared, “Citizens In Battle,” and it was quite a story, describing something that had just taken place in Santa Rosa. As the article explained it, “A free fight involving half a dozen prominent citizens was the feature of tonight’s meeting of the City Council. Manville Doyle, President of the Exchange Bank attacked City Attorney Samuel Dougherty with a cane.” Judge Cowan, the tale continues, attempted to be a peacemaker and was also assaulted, by Doyle’s son, Frank, president of the Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce. And yes, this is the same Doyle whose name was lent to Doyle Park and Doyle Drive. The column continued, “Everybody listed in Santa Rosa’s Who’s Who took a hand in the fray!”

Mayor John P. Overton had to call in the police chief to pull all the dudes apart.

The fracas apparently had started when the D.A. said he was filing suit against the Exchange Bank to halt a 9-foot encroachment of their new post-earthquake building on Mendocino Avenue, thus disputing Doyle’s claim that he had paid taxes on that strip of land.

Doyle yelled, “Are you calling me a liar?”

Judge Cowan attempted to intervene and Doyle’s son Frank, sprang to the aid of his father, belting the Judge!

“Soon the Council room held an embattled throng and Mayor Overton shrieked for order, to no avail.”

Manville “Matt” Doyle had arrived in Petaluma in 1855 to open a livery stable of fine horses, and by 1878 he had risen to chair the Petaluma City Council. A Civil War Southern sympathizer, Doyle had also purchased the infamous San Francisco “Vigilante Bell” for Petaluma’s Baptist Church. But later, in a major snit with Pro-Union Baptists, he snatched the bell out of the steeple and hid it. The Church did eventually get it back, but in 1890, Doyle had moved to Santa Rosa (then a town with many rebel-lovers) to found his Exchange Bank.

Meanwhile, in Petaluma that spring of ’07, the infamous madame Fannie Brown was on trial, facing a charge of “keeping a house of ill-fame at First and C Streets,” and the first witness was D.W. Ravenscroft, the editor of the Courier, who swore, “The place was known as a house of bad repute.” The house did have a license to sell liquor though, and arresting officer Dahlman said he “did not know the reputation of the place, never saw but one man there, did not know the place was a house of ill-fame.” Then, our other officer Masten also said he “did not know the reputation of the house.” Andm, according to the paper, “The case was gaveled closed, in a matter of minutes!”

As a sign of those times, Golden Eagle Milling sold a riverfront property to the Petaluma Incubator Co. in 1907, enabling that very busy firm to ship via the river. A silk mill ad that year said, “Girls Wanted. Beginners paid $4.00/week.” Silk mill employees, you see, were almost all female, because small hands were important for that work. Most of those “girls” were daughters of Petaluma and Penngrove ranchers, anxious to leave the farm - but it didn‘t hurt that they could bring a little money home, as well.

‘07 was the year Oklahoma became a State, Ringling Bros. purchased Barnum & Bailey, the U.S. Army established the world’s first Air Force and, for the homemaker, paper towels and the washing machine were invented. That year, the popular body style, the “hourglass figure,” brought out new challenges of waistline cinching for corset makers.

In San Francisco, still attempting to recover from the ‘06 earthquake, a disastrous labor strike of streetcar drivers occurred. It resulted in a tragic 31 killed from gunfire and 1,100 injured. At issue? “An 8 hour day, at $3.00 per day.” Also, that was the year Sutro’s Cliff House in San Francisco burned to the ground.

San Franciscans were thinking the tragedies would never stop.

In Santa Rosa, quake reconstruction was also under way.

Many were out of work and volunteering to shovel bricks and ashes. Miles of new sewer and water lines were built, and streets made wider for new larger truck traffic. A city of just 8,700 then, Santa Rosa had been nearly leveled by the quake, suffering over a 100 deaths in ‘06. In ‘07, the Exchange Bank was operating out of a makeshift cabin, built in front of their surviving vault. It would take five years to rebuild the stricken city, and Matt Doyle’s Exchange Bank proved to be vitally instrumental in that effort.

