Your Weekend: April 4-April 7

THURSDAY

STAN ERHART

Raised on harmonica licks and tractor growls in Kansas City, country farmboy-turned-San Francisco-rocker Stan Erhart brings his country-rock-blues band to the Lagunitas Brewing Company for an afternoons of up-tempo tunes about downtrodden wanderers, train-hoppers and dusty dreamers. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

THOMAS LENNON

MEET-AND-GREET

Author-screenwriter Thomas Lennon, best known for his work on “Reno 911” and as the co-writer of the popular “Night at the Museum” movies, will be dropping by Copperfield’s Books at 5 p.m. to meet fans and talk about his new YA fantasy novel “Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles.” It’ll be a big day at the local book store, as just previous to Lennon’s appearance, acclaimed illustrator Chris Van Dussen will be stopping by to chat with fans of his latest book “A Piglet Named Mercy.” 4 p.m. All events are free. 140 Kentucky St. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

LOW CUT CONNIE

Much has been made of the fact that Low Cut Connie’s fans include Bruce Springsteen and Sir Elton John, but the success of this one-of-a-kind rock band from Philadelphia is solely due to front-human Adam Weiner and his entertainingly piano-abusing musical acrobatics. Known for its deliriously intense live performances, the band has become a favorite of Rolling Stone magazine, which once described Weiner’s songwriting like this. “Seventies Stones (but dirtier), the New York Dolls (but tighter) and Jerry Lee Lewis (but Westerberg-ier).” They will be appearing at the Mystic with Santa Rosa fantasy-horror rock-band Hose Rips. $14. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.) MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

HOT GRUBB

Sonoma County’s beloved dance band Hot Grubb bring their satisfyingly upbeat sound to Red Brick. The perfect way to purge your post-rainy-week blues. 7 p.m. $5 cover. 101 Second St. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

ROB HAZE

COMEDY SHOW

“Chill but hilarious” is how comic Rob Haze is often described by people like Jimmy Fallon. Haze is headlining a big comedy show at the Hotel Petaluma, with David Nihill of the Real Irish Comedy Tour and host Shanti Charan. 8 p.m. 205 Kentucky St. Tickets $10 in advance, $25 at the door.

SUNDAY

‘THE BLUES

BROTHERS’

“We’re on a mission from God!” “Our Lady of Blessed Acceleration, don’t fail me now!” “I hate Illinois Nazis!” “There are 106 miles to Chicago, we have a full tank of gas, half a pack of cigarettes, it’s dark and we’re wearing sunglasses.” “Who wants an orange whip? Orange whip? Orange whip? Three orange whips.” “Use of unnecessary violence in the apprehension of the Blues Brothers … has been approved.” The original comic masterpiece starring John Belushi and Dan Ackroyd gets a big screen welcome back at Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film screens again at the same times on Wednesday, April 10.

Cinemawest.com.