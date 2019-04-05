The Buzz

Hess and Sheehy named this year’s ‘Good Eggs’: The Petaluma Downtown Association has announced that John Sheehy and Scott Hess are 2019’s “Good Eggs,” and will be accorded all appropriate honors during this year’s Butter & Egg Days celebrations. Sheehy is the author of the bestselling book “On a River Winding Home,” for which Hess provided the stunning photographs. To thank the duo for their contributions to Petaluma’s public image and community spirit, the Good Egg designation will be officially bestowed at a ceremony on Saturday, April 20, from noon to 1 p.m., at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum. The event will kick off Butter & Egg Days, culminating a week later with the big annual parade, this year bearing the theme “It’s Always Punny in Petaluma.”

Petaluma Climate Action Campaign seeks local support: In preparation for Petaluma’s upcoming “goal-setting session” on April 6, at 9 a.m., at Lucchesi Park’s Community Center, the Petaluma Climate Action Campaign is seeking community support for its drive to persuade the city to make climate change its number one priority. The city is encouraging public input as it gets ready to set goals for 2019/2020, and the PCAC is hoping to be a major voice in those considerations. Supporters are invited to attend a rally at 8 a.m., just before the meeting begins. A full description of the organization’s proposals is available on the organization’s website at bit.ly/PetClimateResolution and further information on upcoming public actions can be found on Facebook, under the page titled “Petaluma: Make People and Climate Our #1 Priority.” Similar proposals have already been adopted by such cities as Berkeley, Oakland, Los Angeles, Hayward, Freemont, Santa Cruz and Fairfax.

Museum recruiting candidates for board of directors: Speaking of the museum, the Petaluma Museum Association, dedicated to preserving the city’s history through the work of its downtown museum and library, is currently seeking qualified candidates to serve a two-year term as members of its board of directors. According to a press release sent out last week, directors are expected to “advance the financial stability, organization strength and cultural relevance of the Petaluma Museum Association through active attendance at board and committee meetings and through acting as PMA representatives in their other community activities.” The PMA is especially interested in candidates with previous experience in fund development and legal issues. The deadline for applications is April 15. For more information, and to request an application, candidates may call the museum office at 778-4398, or visit the museum’s website at PetalumaMuseum.org.

Village Network also recruiting board members: The Village Network of Petaluma, a nonprofit working with aging adults in the community, is currently recruiting volunteers, with openings in a variety of board and team positions. Particularly valuable are recruits with expertise in marketing, development and community outreach. For information, contact Joanne Martin Braun at 776-6055 or info@villagenetworkofpetaluma.org.

(Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)