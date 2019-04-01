Petaluma’s Bestsellers: King’s ‘Sematary’ rises from dead, Barnett puts three titles on kid list

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of March 25-March 31, 2019

I’m running out of original ways to write, “She’s back.”

After a couple of weeks in the second and third slots on Petaluma’s bestseller list, Michelle Obama has found herself back in No. 1 with her unstoppably popular memoir “Becoming,” which this week bumps last week’s champ, Tara Westover’s onw memoir “Educated” down to No. 2. And just to keep things interesting, rising from the dead is Stephen King’s 36-year-old horror novel “Pet Sematary,” resurrected in the minds of readers thanks to commercials for the upcoming film adaptation of what some critics claim is King’s most terrifying tale.

Another surprise arrival takes the top spot on the Kids and Young Adults list.

Elana Arnold’s 2017 middle-reader novel, “A Boy Called Bat,” displaces last week’s No. 1, “The School for Good and Evil: A Crystal of Time,” by Soman Chaimani, now at No. 5. “Bat,” which quickly inspired a 2018 sequel, “Bat and the Waiting Game,” tells the story of a neuro-atypical third-grader who adopts a newborn skunk while navigated a host of social and family issues.

The prolific Mac Barnett, a regular name on the kids list, takes the No. 2 and No. 3 spots this week. In the second spot is his sensational new “Mac B., Kid Spy: Impossible Crime,” followed by his OTHER new book, with illustrator Jon Klassen, “Circle,” the tale of a playful shape who makes an unexpected discovery while engaged in a game of hide-and-seek with a triangle and a square. A THIRD Barnett book, “Terrible Two: The Terrible Two’s Last Laugh” (last week’s No. 2 title), has been bounced down to No. 8 this week, while last week’s No. 3 – Judd Winick’s “Hilo” Then Everything Went Wrong” – is now at No. 4.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Becoming,’ by Michelle Obama

2. ‘Educated,’ by Tara Westover

3. ‘Pet Sematary,’ by Stephen King

4. ‘Where the World Begins,’ by Arthur Dawson

5. ‘Born a Crime,’ by Trevor Noah

6. ‘The Woman in the Window,’ by A.J. Finn

7. ‘Dreyer’s English,’ by Benjamin Dreyer

8. ‘The Immortalists,’ by Chloe Benjamin

9. ‘Unto Us a Son Is Given,’ by Donna Leon

10. ‘Norse Mythology,’ by Neil Gaiman

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘A Boy Called Bat,’ by Elana Arnold

2. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Impossible Crime,’ by Mac Barnett

3. ‘Circle,’ by Mac Barnett

4. ‘Hilo: Then Everything Went Wrong,’ by Judd Winick

5. ‘Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles,’ by Thomas Lennon

6. ‘The School for Good and Evil: A Crystal of Time,’ by Soman Chainani

7. ‘Fire Truck,’ by DK Publishing

8. ‘Terrible Two: The Terrible Two’s Last Laugh,’ by Mac Barnett

9. ‘Fault in Our Stars,’ by John Green

10. ‘Wizenard Series: Training Camp,’ by Wesley King & Kobe Bryant

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)