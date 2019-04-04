Helping Out: Dance for Yemen, eat and drink for the Woman’s Club

ROCK ‘N BOWL – PETALUMA PEOPLE SERVICES CENTER

Boulevard Lanes

Friday, April 5, 7:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma People Services Center brings back its popular annual fundraiser, a team bowling competition and party, this year floating the nautical, emergency-at-sea theme “Be a Lifesaver!” Teams are giving themselves Lifesaver-themed names. Sounds like fun. Now in its 28th year, Rock ‘n Bowl To reserve a lane, make a donation or support an existing team, contact PPSC by March 30, at 765-8488 or at PetalumaPeople.org. Or show up to cheer on the bowlers, and there will be ways to make financial contributions on site.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Funds raised go to Petaluma People Services Center, now in its 45th year in Petaluma, providing a vast array of support programs to more than 10,000 people each year. PetalumaPeople.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Boulevard Lanes is at 1100 S. Petaluma Blvd. Register a team by March 30 at PetalumaPeople.org.

DANCE FOR YEMEN – BENEFITING DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS

First Presbyterian Church of Petaluma

Saturday, April 6,

4 p.m. -7 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The celebrated Jubilee Klezmer ensemble will be playing uplifting European and Klezmer tunes as a benefit for the people of Yemen. The event takes place at the First Presbyterian Church, 939 B St. A minimum donation of $30 is requested.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Doctors Without Borders is an international nonprofit sending medical professionals into wartorn and strife-challenged countries. This concert specifically helps Doctors Without Borders’ work in Yemen. Says Jubilee Klezmer’s founder Paul Alexander, “I’m sure you are well aware of the plight of the Yemeni people.” Of his efforts to help through concerts like this, Alexander says he’s been particularly inspired by the writings of Declan Walsh, in the New York Times. “It paints a grim picture,” he adds. “Which moves me to do what I can to offer support.”

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets for this concert are Information about this performance can be found at Jubilee Klezmer.com.

SIPS & BITES – WOMAN’S CLUB

The historic Petaluma Woman’s Club Building

Sunday, April 7, 2-4 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The long-planned facelift of the historic Petaluma Woman’s Club building is complete, just in time for the organization’s inaugural Sips & Bites fundraising event. The club invites the community to check out the transformation, with a new logo and signage, fresh paint outside and shiny maple floors inside, along with new ballroom blinds and (coming soon) custom drapes on the stage. The Sips & Bites event is a grand celebration of local food and drink, with numerous purveyors of wine and spirits pouring tastes, and scores of new local chefs, caterers and restaurants offering tastes of their most delicious creations.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Funds raised go toward the renovations of the Woman’s Club building, a historic 106-year-old Craftman style house, an architectural treasure originally designed by the acclaimed local architect Brainerd Jones. Funds raised also support Petaluma Mentor Me.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The Petaluma Woman’s Club is at 518 B St. Tickets are $25 per person, available online at PWC-sips-and-bites.eventbrite.com.

HEIRLOOM TOMATO PLANT SALE FOR MENTOR ME

Mentor Me Cavanaugh Center in Petaluma

Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? It’s an annual Petaluma tradition. Grown from organic seeds by volunteers from the community, delicious heirloom tomato plants by the hundreds will be on sale at Cavanaugh Center, 426 8th St. It’s like a party, a community gathering of friends and a tomato-themed farmer’s market all wrapped into one.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Funds raised will go to Petaluma’s Mentor Me, a local nonprofit that pairs volunteer mentors with young people who are dealing with a variety of needs and challenges. Learn more at WeAreMentorMe.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Over 1000 tomatoes will be available for culinary perusal, all of them grown from seeds in the greenhouse at La Tercera Elementary School.