Film Reviews: ‘Hotel Mumbai’ is deeply human, ‘Shazam!’ is just fun

A pair of movies about the actions of heroes have hit local theaters. One is a light, silly comic book fantasy, the other is bracingly real, as it tells the true story of actual heroes who put strangers’ safety above their own.

“Hotel Mumbai,” directed by Anthony Maras, is based on the horrific terrorist attack on the city of Mumbai, India in 2008 in which hundreds of people were wounded and 174 were killed. The movie, released widely in theaters last weekend, is loosely based on the 2009 documentary “Surviving Mumbai.”

“Shazam!” (exclamation point intended) is based on a 1939 DC comics superhero who was the focus of a popular Saturday morning television show in the 1970s. Directed by David Sandberg (“Lights Out”), the new film opens this weekend.

Here’s what a couple of writers from our pool of local movie critics have to say about these two new films.

‘SHAZAM!’ (PG-13)

Anderson Templeton

Well, “Shazam!” was definitely a thing. I’m not entirely sure if it’s a good film, but man, did I have fun with it.

This movie is basically “Big,” in which a kid made a wish and more-or-less turned into Tom Hanks. But in this one, every time Billy Batson (Asher Angel) says the word “Shazam!” he turns into a fully-grown man (wonderfully played by Zachary Levi ), but with awesome superpowers.

It often feels like this film can’t decide whether it’s a children’s movie or a grown-up drama. There’re super cheesy moments worthy of those classic, ridiculous ‘90s kids films, but it also features super real themes of abandonment and abuse — not to mention some super freaky monsters that bite people’s heads off. They are pretty awesome. And I guess they are why “Shazam!” is rated PG-13.

Actually, in some ways that sense of “age uncertainty” is fitting for a story focused on the struggles of adolescence, a time when you have one foot in childhood and one foot in adulthood.

As for whether or not to see “Shazam!” ultimately - unless you personally have an allergic reaction to teenagers and all the angst, mischief, awkwardness and hilarity that comes with them — then you’re going to have a blast-and-a-half.

‘HOTEL MUMBAI’(R)

Alexa Chipman

‘Hotel Mumbai’ is a riveting thriller of ordinary, scared people stepping up to become heroes. Staff, like the executive chef Hemant Oberoi, remain in the midst of danger to save as many guests as possible, while bullets are flying, and screams reverberate through the walls. Despite terrifying circumstances, characters discover inner courage and compassion. Their sacrifices, many of which are based on actual events, are inspiring.

The storytelling is extraordinary, quickly investing the audience in the fates of families affected by the terrorist attack, without wasting time on a slow buildup.

The tension is unbelievably focused.

I was often holding my breath, heart pounding.

‘Hotel Mumbai’ does not hold back from showing the execution-style murder spree, but it also refuses to demonize the attackers. There are deeply human scenes, such as a pair of terrorists coming across a fancy room-service cart and trying gourmet food for the first time.

Anthony Maras’ direction is phenomenal, interspersing real news footage with gripping scenes of bravery and harrowing danger. Characters like Zahra (Nazanin Boniadi) and Arjun (Dev Patel) demonstrate unflinching valor in horrific situations, not by picking up a gun and shooting back, but through calm resolve and resolute faith.

This film shows the best and worst of what humanity is capable of.

Immediately after seeing this film, I wanted to buy another ticket to watch it again.

