Out and About in Petaluma

April 10, 2019, 12:01PM

SHEEP SHEARING DAY

AT ADOBE STATE PARK

Petaluma’s annual celebration of all things sheepish returns to the Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park on Saturday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The highlight will be a demonstration of “sheep shearing,” with John Sanchez (of the California Wool Growers Association) once again showing onlookers what a sheep’s equivalent of a haircut looks like. The sheep shearing demos will take place at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., and there will be plenty of other activities to watch and participate in, including weaving, spinning ranchero-era games, crafts and more. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for kids 6-17, and free for budding history lovers 5 and younger. 3325 Adobe Road.

SPRING FESTIVAL AND

EASTER EGG HUNT

The Easter Bunny itself will be hosting a grand celebration of spring at McNear Park on Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. There will be an Easter egg hunt (of course), plus face painting, crafts, food and drink, a bake sale, plenty of local vendors and businesses, hair braiders, jump houses and live animals (possibly including some cuddly “normal” rabbits). The event is sponsored by the Petaluma Mothers’ Club. For more information, visit PetalumaMothersClub.org.

WEEKLY DEMENTIA

SUPPORT GROUP

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. Meetings are from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. The next meetings are Thursday, April 11 and 18. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

WRITER’S FORUM:

IRIS JAMAHL DUNKLE

Poet and writer Iris Jamahl Dunkle, author of an upcoming historical examination of Charmian London, will be the guest at this month’s Writers Forum at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma. She will be discussing the art of research from a writer’s perspective, and will share excerpts of the book, and some of the poems who has been writing that are inspired by her research. Thursday, April 18, 6:30 p.m. 140 Kentucky St. No charge. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

‘MR. NOBODY’

Petaluma Film Alliance presents Jaco Van Dormael’s original director’s cut of his 2009 science fiction “experimental” film about a 118-year-old man named Nemo, who happens to be the last mortal man standing in a world where (thanks to science) no one really dies anymore. Wednesday, April 17. The epic film (believed to be the most expensive art film of its kind ever made), is 156-minutes long, so the screening will start at 6:30 p.m. Lecture/introduction at 6 p.m., screening at 6:30 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

COWPOKE CARNIVAL

Putting a country/cowboy spin on the classic springtime festival, Petaluma Parent Nursery School is throwing a Kids’ Cowpoke Carnival on Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at McKinley School. There will be games, a cake walk, live music, food, crafts, a silent auction, raffles with great prizes and much more. Admission for “cowpokes” (age 2-5) is $5, and their “handlers” can accompany them for free. Proceeds benefit Petaluma Parent Nursery School, a cooperative preschool program for children age 2-5.

SUPPORT GROUP

Community members struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating, bulimia and all manner of food obsession are invited to drop in for a meeting of Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step program open to anyone wishing to change the way they addictively or unhealthily eat. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Rd., on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

BICYCLE RODEO AND

EARTH DAY PARTY

Kids are invited to bring their bikes and helmets to McNear Elementary School on Friday, April 19, from 3-5:30 p.m., for the annual Bicycle Rodeo and Earth Day Celebration. The free event includes classes in bike safety and skills, free bike checks and repairs, and $5 bike helmets, while supplies last. You can even taste a smoothie blended by bicycle power. The event has plenty of other activities and offerings as well. 605 Sunnyslope Ave.

ART NIGHT AT

ALCHEMIA GALLERY

This monthly artists meetup is a chance for adult artists to gather and connect with others, make some new friends, participate in guided activities of an artistic nature (something different every month) and general have fun hanging out with other creative people. The Art Night events take place on the third Friday of the month, from 7-9 p.m., at downtown Petaluma’s Alchemia Gallery and Studio. For information call Lissa Masters at 975-8572 or drop her a line at LissaMasters444@gmail.com.

CRAZY LOVE

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum presents a series of Musical Monday talks/recitals by pianist Kayleen Asbo, the cultural historian of the Santa Rosa Symphony. Titled “Crazy Love: The Romances of the Great Composers,” the series (which began in February) concludes on April 22 with “Love’s Enigmas,” examining the unusual marriage of Sir Edward and Lady Alice Elgar. 20 Fourth St. $30. KayleenAsbo.com.

