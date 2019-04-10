Out and About in Petaluma

SHEEP SHEARING DAY

AT ADOBE STATE PARK

Petaluma’s annual celebration of all things sheepish returns to the Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park on Saturday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The highlight will be a demonstration of “sheep shearing,” with John Sanchez (of the California Wool Growers Association) once again showing onlookers what a sheep’s equivalent of a haircut looks like. The sheep shearing demos will take place at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., and there will be plenty of other activities to watch and participate in, including weaving, spinning ranchero-era games, crafts and more. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for kids 6-17, and free for budding history lovers 5 and younger. 3325 Adobe Road.

SPRING FESTIVAL AND

EASTER EGG HUNT

The Easter Bunny itself will be hosting a grand celebration of spring at McNear Park on Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. There will be an Easter egg hunt (of course), plus face painting, crafts, food and drink, a bake sale, plenty of local vendors and businesses, hair braiders, jump houses and live animals (possibly including some cuddly “normal” rabbits). The event is sponsored by the Petaluma Mothers’ Club. For more information, visit PetalumaMothersClub.org.

WEEKLY DEMENTIA

SUPPORT GROUP

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. Meetings are from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. The next meetings are Thursday, April 11 and 18. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

WRITER’S FORUM:

IRIS JAMAHL DUNKLE

Poet and writer Iris Jamahl Dunkle, author of an upcoming historical examination of Charmian London, will be the guest at this month’s Writers Forum at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma. She will be discussing the art of research from a writer’s perspective, and will share excerpts of the book, and some of the poems who has been writing that are inspired by her research. Thursday, April 18, 6:30 p.m. 140 Kentucky St. No charge. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

‘MR. NOBODY’

Petaluma Film Alliance presents Jaco Van Dormael’s original director’s cut of his 2009 science fiction “experimental” film about a 118-year-old man named Nemo, who happens to be the last mortal man standing in a world where (thanks to science) no one really dies anymore. Wednesday, April 17. The epic film (believed to be the most expensive art film of its kind ever made), is 156-minutes long, so the screening will start at 6:30 p.m. Lecture/introduction at 6 p.m., screening at 6:30 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

COWPOKE CARNIVAL

Putting a country/cowboy spin on the classic springtime festival, Petaluma Parent Nursery School is throwing a Kids’ Cowpoke Carnival on Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at McKinley School. There will be games, a cake walk, live music, food, crafts, a silent auction, raffles with great prizes and much more. Admission for “cowpokes” (age 2-5) is $5, and their “handlers” can accompany them for free. Proceeds benefit Petaluma Parent Nursery School, a cooperative preschool program for children age 2-5.